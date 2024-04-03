DALTON – During March’s Council meeting, Frank Bolock, in his solicitor’s report, explained the purchase of the post office on 105 West Main St.

He said that if there’s agreement of sale, between now and May 1, an inspection and title work would need to be complete. He said that Council will need to start requesting proposals in terms of financing.

“The agreement of sale contemplates that the closing would happen,” he said.

Aaron Holzman, in his mayor’s report, said that the finance committee is looking at options to finance the post office.

“We have to decide if we want to get a separate loan for $125,000 or try to refinance what we owe on the previous loan with that,” he said.

Holzman mentioned that the finance committee spent a lot of money, which wasn’t budgeted including the repair of Fuller Road due to flooding.

“We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for stuff we’ve already done,” he said.

In his grants report, Councilman Brian Malamud announced that Countryside Conservancy is requesting to install nine Share the Road signs along Turnpike Road heading south up to behind the Dalton Do It Center. He said that the conservancy pre-selected different areas.

In her public relations report, Councilwoman Heather Burke announced upcoming events such as the Dalton Dash, which proceeds will go toward Memorial Park; summer music in the park; fishing derby in May; Farm to Family Festival in September; and a gun raffle in September. She said that the Dalton Community & Commerce Association (DCCA) meetings on the third Tuesday of the month have been moved to 6pm.

In his public works report, council president Bill Brandt said that he received plans for the Weeks property on 318 East Main St. He mentioned that he had a contractor look at the plans regarding the water issue of the property.

“We have been looking at different grants and different ways trying to finance this,” he said.

Brandt said that he will receive quotes from the HVAC system in the municipal building.

In her health and sanitation report, Councilwoman Lori Swanchak announced the survey results about garbage pickup. She said that 80% of residents put out recycling weekly, while 83% prefer a lower cost than weekly recycling. She also mentioned that 80% of residents put out bulk items, while 65% prefer a lower cost than bulk items. She said that the survey closes on April 15 and will put the garbage pickup out for bids.