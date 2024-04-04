The Ladies Auxiliary of UNICO Scranton welcomed Tina Dean to the Auxiliary at their March meeting at the Victor Alfieri Club. The Ladies Auxiliary hosts fundraisers and events throughout the year, and the proceeds benefit local charities. A Spring Wreath Raffle featuring gift certificates, lottery tickets, and cash is underway until April 18. The Spring Wreath Raffle drawing will be held at a Cocktail Party on April 18 at the Colonnade in Scranton. To purchase raffle tickets or for more information, please call Julie Yando at 570-687-2365, Mary Marrara at 570-499-8367, or see UNICO Scranton’s Facebook page. Pictured are, from left: Ladies Auxiliary of UNICO Scranton board members welcome Tina Dean, a new member. From the left are Julie Yando, Ladies Auxiliary President; Marita Lawrence; Tina Dean; Diane Alberigi; Lori Nozzi; and Joanne Quattrone.