After a sold-out weekend of “Come From Away,” the final show of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Scranton season, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” comes to the Scranton Cultural Center for four performances May 17through 19.

Performance times are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are available online at BroadwayInScranton.com and in person at the Scranton Cultural Center box office. Box office hours are Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The show age recommendation is 12+ and the run time is 2 hours and 20 minutes with an intermission.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

The 3-time Audience Choice Award-Winner features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. This show will lift your spirits and light up your heart – “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Leading the tour as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis are Ellie Baker and Chase Wolfe. Joining them are Rae Davenport as Kit De Luca, Adam Du Plessis as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, and Mikey Marmann as Philip Stuckey. Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Matthew Blum, Brianna Clark, Kerry D’Jovanni, Lauren Esser, Charlie Fusari, Steven Gagliano, Justin Glass, Matt Henningsen, Christian Maxwell Henry, Connor Kabat, Alexandra Kinsley, Bethany McDonald, Robert Miller, Blaise Rossmann, Taylor M. Sheppard, Devyn Trondson, Elana Valastro, Sarah Wang, and Channing Weir.