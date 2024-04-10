The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and its workforce development affiliate, Skills in Scranton, hosted the SKILLS 2024: Workforce Summit & Career Fair. The event was held at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel and served as a platform for connecting high school students, job seekers, and regional employers, facilitating invaluable networking opportunities and fostering career development and pathways education. Lackawanna County was the main event sponsor.

The SKILLS 2024 event hosted more than 100 high school seniors looking for employment upon graduation, career pathways exploration, and the opportunity to engage with industry professionals. Additionally, the Summit drew numerous job seekers from across the region, all seeking employment opportunities, with the 50 regional employers in attendance.

Scranton School Board President Ty Holmes shared, “The Workforce Summit and Career Fair is a great resource for high school students. I heard one student say, “I didn’t know this…” and it was in reference to a student talking with an employer about their career options.”

“We were pleased to have been able to add unique elements to this year’s Workforce Summit. Public employment resources, access to regional workforce data, and connections to students from area high schools added to the core components of the job fair, with over 50 local employers on hand,” shared Robert Durkin, president of The Chamber.

Throughout the day, attendees had the chance to interact with representatives from a diverse array of industries, including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and more. Employers showcased their organizations, shared information about available job opportunities, and engaged in meaningful conversations with prospective candidates.

The SKILLS 2024: Workforce Summit & Career Fair not only provided attendees with a platform to connect and network but also featured informative sessions on topics such as resume writing, interview skills, and professional development. Keynote speaker Teri Ooms, president and CEO of The Institute, paved the way for attendees and employers to learn about the status of the workforce. Identify pros and cons; Ooms shared the research The Institute has done to evaluate top-priority careers and the shortage of workers vs. employers.

As the event concluded, both employers and attendees expressed enthusiasm about the connections made and the opportunities presented. The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and Skills in Scranton look forward to building on this success and continuing to support workforce development initiatives in the region.