DALTON – Inner Harmony Wellness Center and Harmony Mountain Institute for Living provide their patients with an integrative approach to self healing of mind, body and spirit.

XInstead of traditional medicine, the trained experts combine energy modulations with a Zen-based philosophy to promote lasting health and wellness. Their purpose is to achieve optimum health and wellness by naturally addressing the root cause of symptoms to restore authenticating through self healing thereby experiencing a more energized and aligned life.

“Everybody is different, which is why we test to see exactly what it is that you need,” said lead holistic health practitioner Patricia Dickert-Nieves. “We have different energy levels. We have different stress in our life so our bodies are going to have different needs.”

During a 90-minute initial visit, clients begin with an extensive health history to assess health problems if any. They then go through a five-stage process that generally takes between three to four months for healthy people and six to 12 months for people with symptoms. The five steps are: restoring an alternative body (nurturing a slightly alternative ph); eliminating infections; detoxing the body; hormone body balance; rejuvenation and anti-aging.

Inner Harmony Wellness Center understands that there is so much bacteria these days that become the root causes of conditions such as mold, fungus, yeast and parasites. Conditions include migraine, cancer, memory loss and diabetes.

In the doctor’s office, the professionals test their clients to see which organs or glands are under stress and how they can support them through neutriceutricals, which can be vitamins, minerals, amino acid or a synergetic blend of herb or floral remedies that can either detox a gland or give it more energy.

“It’s precision medicine because we’re finding exactly what it is you need,” said Dickert-Nieves. “We don’t have a cookie-cutter approach.”

Inner Wellness also uses applied kinesiology, which applies pressure to acupressure points that represent the energy of an organ or gland. The professionals are able to tell which organs and glands are being affected by an emotion. They have options to support hormone balancing by cleaning the physical body and giving it needful energy. There are also wellness modulations that improve the lymphatic system. Red light therapy treats chronic skin conditions, scars and skin damage from aging and acceleration muscle recovery. There is also a PEMF (post electro-magnetic field) mat, which balances a person’s energy allowing him or her to feel more relaxed. A detox foot bath reduces brain fog and removes environmental toxins. It helps a patient with a deeper sleep and enhances his or her mental outlook. A light beam allows the body to remove viruses and bacteria. A bioptron boosts collagen and regulates skin. A vibration plate strengthens muscles and reduces bone loss. A vitality swing boosts the lymphatic system, improves circulation, and aligns the spine.

The whole operation was started by renown Dr. Peter Amato. He envisioned a wellness program that would unite both conventional and alternative medicine. He was inspired to create it when his father suffered from chronic heart fatigue and died from open heart surgery. He recalled his father taking lemons, vitamins and steam for his body.

“One day, I said ‘someday I’m going to open a wellness center because I know it’s a lot better for us than synthetic pharmaceuticals,” Peter said. “There has to be a better way.”

Peter spent 10 years in college earning a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and master’s in transpersonal psychology. He earned his doctorate in mind/body medicine. He designed the wellness center as a spiritual retreat center. He called it the Harmony Mountain Institute for Living. What he likes best about running the wellness center are helping people and changing lives.

“I studied with doctors around the world to create a system of medicine that’s very rare in our country,” he said. “Most of our people fly from out of town or drive in from Philadelphia because they find out that our medicine doesn’t go on anywhere. So, people seek us out. We pretty much guarantee people get results because of what we do. What we do is very unique.”

Harmony Mountain institute hosts many retreats. Some of the upcoming retreats include a Wellness Retreat from May 2 to 5; Wellness Retreat from May 16 to 19; Stage 2 Recovery Retreat from May 30 to June 2.