SCRANTON — The Ritz Theater announces a milestone partnership with The Coca-Cola Company’s PA bottler, ARBATA CocaCola, in which the company becomes the exclusive beverage provider of the venue and a major sponsor of key events.

“The Coca-Cola Movie Series at The Ritz” will offer classics from Hollywood’s golden age, blockbusters from the 80s, 90s & 00s, and other family favorites, in addition to holiday themed nights.

Shows will begin at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month, starting June 5, 2024. The first movie will be The Sandlot.

Admission will be $1 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Lackawanna Historical Society.

“Having had a long-standing relationship with The Coca-Cola Company and a genuine love for the brand, I could not have found a more suitable partner,” said James J. Olecki, Owner and Chief Executive Officer. “In an economy where prices continue to rise and hardships are felt across the country, we want to take action and find creative solutions to bring affordable entertainment to the region. From the beginning, our mission has been to build a world-class venue that is accessible to everyone and continues to foster memories across generations. Through the generous support of ARBATA Coca-Cola, which helps underwrite our costs, we will be able to sustain those goals.”

Jade Dugas, Area Sales Manager at ARBATA Coca-Cola, commented, “The transformation of The Ritz Theater has been remarkable to watch. In just a short amount of time, this venue has become a beckon in downtown Scranton and a destination for people from all over the eastern United States. But it was management’s sincere desire to give back to the community and inspire our younger generation that aligns perfectly with our company’s purpose. We are thrilled to be partnering alongside Jim and the entire team to bring moments of happiness to every patron that walks through their door.”

The Ritz Theater is the premiere entertainment venue in the heart of downtown Scranton. Following a major overhaul in 2023, the theater now serves as a cornerstone to the revitalization of the city and has become the principal destination for high profile acts from all over the world.