Keystone College recently presented 2023-24 achievement awards to students, faculty and staff during All College Honors Convocation.

Among the awards presented were:

• Outstanding Graduate: Alexandra Thornton, Nicholson, was named Keystone’s Outstanding Graduate. Alexandra graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in both environmental biology and wildlife biology, with a minor in chemistry. An honors scholar, she received the Academic Distinction Scholarship and the Kimberly Dorothy Merenze ’91 Endowed Scholarship. She will continue her graduate education at the University of Connecticut, majoring in ecology and evolutionary biology.

• Chamberlin Chair: Director of the Miller Library Mari Flynn, Clarks Summit, received the Margaretta Belin Chamberlin Chair Award for Distinguished Faculty Service, presented annually to the faculty member who has demonstrated outstanding accomplishment in teaching, professional development, and scholarship in teaching, professional development and scholarship, and contributions to the college community.

• Employee of the Year: Associate Dean of Retention and Student Success Adrienne Mellott ’16, MS’18, Ed.D. Clarks Summit, received the Keystone College Employee of the Year Award for outstanding dedication and service to Keystone.