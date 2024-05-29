Leadership Lackawanna recently announced it awarded over $2,700 to five scholarship recipients, who each actively lead and uplift their respective employers, demonstrate a passion for community development and wish to contribute to a brighter future through participation in the Leadership Lackawanna 10-month Core Program.

These various scholarships help offset the cost of tuition associated with enrolling in this program.

To select the recipients, a diverse group of volunteers from across the Leadership Lackawanna organization – including previous alumni and local community executives – reviewed and then ranked each application, which each offered a unique perspective based on their tenure and experience in the workplace and demonstrated a level of commitment to leadership development and community awareness, with purpose and giving back.

In the Leadership Lackawanna 10-month Core Program, participants gain direct and indirect leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills and enhanced understandings of the issues and topics relevant to the greater region. Class members also participate in group projects benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

“All Leadership Lackawanna Core Program applicants had unique applications that demonstrated various levels of purpose through community, education and experience. However, these five deserving recipients rose to the challenge and I believe are worthy of these scholarships. Based on my own personal and professional experiences, I’ve seen the value diverse thinking and backgrounds can bring to community leadership. I am thrilled to have these five individuals in our program this year,” replied Leadership Lackawanna Executive Director Nicole Morristell.

Leadership Lackawanna is privileged to award annual scholarships to various program participants. This opportunity is made possible because of a collaboration with the Scranton Area Community Foundation as they are the stakeholder and manager of these philanthropic efforts. In total, there are nine scholarship endowments at the Foundation that provide various levels of tuition assistant, in perpetuity, to Leadership Lackawanna participants. In particular, the five individuals in this year’s Core Program received the following scholarships:

• Both Amber Trunzo of Countryside Conservancy and Rachel Santoro of CHOP received the Margaret Briggs Leadership Lackawanna Fund because of their demonstrated leadership ability, interest in community affairs and desire for an increased commitment to community and professional services.

• Rachel Santoro of CHOP also received the Government Leadership Award of the Scranton Area Foundation, which is a merit-based award given to an individual who shall be committed to civic leadership.

• Griffin Pond Animal Shelter employee Jacob Torba received the Karen O’Connell Welles Leadership Lackawanna Fund because of his potential for leadership and demonstrated financial need.

• The William W. and Mary L. Scranton Leadership Lackawanna Fund was presented to Steve Brown from LCBC Church for displaying leadership qualities with a giving spirit to the community.

• The H. Leigh Woehling Leadership Lackawanna Fund was awarded to Jason Pozniak of Nibbles & Bits because of his aspirations to become a leader.

To donate to any of our scholarship funds, please visit www.LeadershipLackawanna.com/donate.