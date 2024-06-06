At a recent Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting held at Camelot Restaurant and Inn a Tunkhannock, Rotarian Peter Sehne visited and was accompanied by two Rotary exchange students who are attending Tunkhannock High School. Both students have excelled in sprint and swim while spending a year in our area. Tanguy Verrier, from Paris, and Botond Batyky, from Hungary, are being co-sponsored by both the Tunkhannock and Abington Rotary Clubs. Welcoming the three is Past District Governor and Abington member Roger Mattes, Peter Sehne, Tanguy and Botond.