Local Rotarians gathered last month at the Skytop Lodge in the Poconos to welcome Duane Benton, Rotary International’s President Representative and Federal Judge for the 8th Circuit Court. The annual meeting included, form left: Beth Caucci and Marcia Loughney of the Abington Rotary, Duane Benton, Roger Mattes of the Abington Rotary, Samantha Maruzzelli the District Governor of No. 7410 and member of the Tunkhannock Rotary, Chris Loftus, Abington Club.