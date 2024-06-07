Abington Art Studio offering a host of summer camps

CLARKS SUMMIT – Children and teens will have the opportunity to have an art-filled summer with many upcoming art and pottery camps at Abington Art Studio.

From June 24 to Aug. 16, they will get to spread creativity through painting, sculpting, tie-dyeing and more.

There will be two sessions of a class called Spin & Sculpt: Wheel Throwing. The first one is from June 24 to 28. The second one is from July 29 to Aug. 2. They will be taught by Sharin Fischer and Peter Smith. The students in this class mostly make functional items including bowls, plates, mugs, and platters, which they get to keep for themselves.

“It’s something that will give them pride and pleasure that they have after they made that piece,” said Diana Lombardi, owner of Abington Art Studio. Children from ages 5 to 8 will get to make teacups, saucers, and teapots at the Tea Time Pottery Camp, which will run from July 8 to 12.

New this year, there will be crochet workshops and a crochet camp called Crochet Creations Camp from July 15 to 19. Diana’s son Nicolas Lombardi, who has a degree in planetary sciences, will teach the Science and Art Adventure Camp from July 8 to 12. During a few evenings, he will take the students to the Clarks Summit Pocket Park to teach astronomy and let them look at stars through a telescope. They will also get to hopefully go to Lackawanna State Park one night for a pit fire pottery night. It will be a chance to get to bond with community potters. They will get to wrap pottery creations around combustible materials including banana peels or wires and throw them in the fire. They will see the fire turn in many different colors.

For all you Swifties out there, there will be Swift Strokes: Taylor Swift Camp. From July 29 to Aug. 2, teens will create mixed media drawing and painting projects while they listen to songs by the singer/songwriter. The camp will also include scribble art and imagery based on Swift’s lyrics.

From June 24 to 28, kids will get to decorate T-shirts and bandanas during the Color Splash Tie Dye Camp. They will also try their hand at spin art and shaving cream marbling. From July 22 to 26, kids will make hand-built pottery out of candy dishes, ice cream bowls, hot chocolate mugs, and berry bowls during the Sweet Treats Ceramic Camp.

There will also be an outdoor session called Art in the Park Nature Camp. It will be held at South Abington Park from July 15 to 19. Kids will get to paint rocks and do nature printing with items they find in the park. They can make necklaces and pendants out of dried clay as well. The Garden Grove Pottery Camp from July 15 to 19 will allow teens to make hand-built pottery out of garden items such as planters, gnomes, bird feeders, and birdhouses.

The last camp of the summer will be Outdoor Palette Plein Air Painting. Based on the French Impressionism movement, teens will get to set their easels outside and paint portraits of what they see outside.

The upcoming summer camps will give both kids and teens many opportunities to express themselves through many types of art.

“It is a great outlet for them to have a stress reliever and find time for themselves for self-care,” said Diana.