Children in preschool and kindergarten had their own graduation at Summit Christian Academy.

CLARKS SUMMIT – According to the Bible, silver represents truth and redemption.

On Friday, May 31, Summit Christian Academy celebrated its silver anniversary with its 50th commencement ceremony. Five seniors wearing their blue and white caps and gowns took the stage as they graduated at the school’s gymnasium.

Graduate Grace Malafarina recited welcoming remarks to her fellow scholars.

“As we start on the brink of a new chapter of our lives, let us remember the lessons we have learned and the friendships we have made,” she said. “Together, we can create a memory that lasts forever.”

Regional press director at PennDot James May, who graduated from this school in 1988 when it was known as Summit Baptist Academy, recited the 50th anniversary citation. During his speech, he recalled when he began attendance during second grade, the class in which his wife Brooke May is currently a teacher.

“Today marks a very significant milestone in our school,” he said referring to the 50th anniversary. “In the fall of 1974, the doors of Summit Baptist Academy were first open with a commitment of building godly biblical principles in the lives of students. But today as the Class of 2024 will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas, this will actually mark the completion of 50 years of service for Summit Christian Academy.”

Eighth-grade math teacher Evan Bahmer encouraged the grads to follow the footsteps of the Apostles and Gospel writers and boldly share the story of Jesus’ grace and mercy without apology.

“Proclaim the good news of the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said. “Share with all people. Boldly proclaim. That’s how you can change the world. Commencement speeches always come up and more speakers get up and says, ‘You can change the world by becoming successful’. Well, that’s not what changes the world. What changes the world is Jesus.”

Salutatorian Logan Treat will attend Johnson College’s two-year Welding Fabrication & Manufacturing Technology. He already graduated its one-year program.

“I feel accomplished,” he said. “I’m going to miss my friends from school, but I wish them the best. I’m ready to move to a new chapter and see what God has for us.”

Aubrey Palmitessa felt honored to be this year’s valedictorian. She is growing in faith and has known Jesus before attending this school, but she’s been having a closer relationship with Jesus through her teachers, staff, and friends. She will be attending Moravian University to study child psychology.

“I’m hoping to interpret Scriptures into my studies and my job to just help influence children and have them saved,” she said. “The children are our future, and the world is a better place with Jesus.”

A preschool graduation was held prior to the graduation on Wednesday, May 27 at the school’s gymnasium.