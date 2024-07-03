Marywood University further expanded its deep commitment to health sciences during the dedication of the Pascucci Family Health Sciences Pavilion, a transformative addition to the Keith J. O’Neill Center for Healthy Families and a cornerstone of the EMPOWER Campaign on Monday, June 17, 2024 at a 10 a.m. ceremony in The Colonels Lorraine and Richard Breen Atrium.

The $11.5 million Pascucci Family Health Sciences Pavilion is a realization of Marywood’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities for education in the health sciences. Generously supported by the Pascucci Family and other dedicated donors, this new space elevates the learning experience of future healthcare professionals and contributes to the University’s mission of fostering excellence in education. Students are already taking classes in the new facility, which was finished early and under budget.

Congressman Matt Cartwright, who played a significant role in securing Community Project Funding for the project, spoke at the dedication about Marywood being a leader in educating the healthcare workforce in the region.

The new pavilion, an exciting space where health professions students can learn and grow together, sharing simulation labs, exam rooms, and the latest equipment and technology, was designed by hc architects, engineered by Highland Associates and LaBella Associates, and constructed by Sordoni Construction Services, Inc., who are also major benefactors of the EMPOWER Campaign.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Pascucci Family and all donors who have played a vital role in supporting the Pascucci Family Health Sciences Pavilion. This dedication is not only about a building but increasing Marywood’s ability to provide much-needed healthcare professionals for our region,” said Sister Mary Persico, IHM, Ed.D., President of Marywood University.

The dedication ceremony coincides with the announcement that Marywood University has successfully reached its $30 million goal in the EMPOWER Campaign. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the incredible support from donors, alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of Marywood, as well as the Campaign Steering Committee, which was co-chaired by President-Elect Lisa Lori, J.D. and Robert Tamburro, Marywood Trustee. The campaign has secured crucial funds for scholarships, cutting-edge facilities, the endowment, and innovative programs.

“While we celebrate reaching our goal, we acknowledge our donors who have empowered us to enhance learning environments, provide scholarships, and make Marywood a hub of innovation and excellence in education. Their belief in our mission propels us toward an even brighter future for our students and the positive impact they will make in our communities,” noted Renée Zehel, Ph.D., Vice President for University Advancement.

Individuals interested in contributing to the EMPOWER Campaign are encouraged to do so by June 30, 2024, as Marywood aims to exceed its initial goal and continue the legacy of transformative education. Go to marywood.edu/empower to give and learn more.