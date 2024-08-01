The Wright Center for Community Health will host a week of activities from Aug. 4 through 10 aimed at improving the health and well-being of communities in Northeast Pennsylvania as part of National Health Center Week.

This year’s National Health Center Week theme is “Powering our Communities Through Caring Connections,” an important reminder of the critical role that community health centers play in strengthening the delivery of responsive and inclusive whole-person primary health services to underserved populations across the nation.

The Wright Center will kick off National Health Center Week a day early at the second annual NEPA’s Latino Fiesta from noon to 6 p.m. Aug 3 at Nay Aug Park, 500 Arthur Ave., Scranton, where it will offer vaccinations, dental screenings, free backpacks and school supplies for children, Narcan kits and more.

Other National Health Center events organized by The Wright Center include:

• Monday, Aug. 5: Distributing care packages for people experiencing homelessness from 5 to 7 p.m. at Keystone Mission, 90 E. Union St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Monday, Aug. 5: Distributing coloring books, crayons, vaccine information, and more from noon to 3 p.m. at the Co-op Farmers Market, 900 Barring Ave., Scranton.

• Tuesday, Aug. 6: Distributing backpacks and school supplies for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Wright Center’s Teaching Health Center in Hawley, 103 Spruce St.

• Wednesday, Aug. 7: Serving lunch and distributing backpacks and school supplies for children from noon to 2 p.m. at The Wright Center’s Teaching Health Center in Wilkes-Barre, 169 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

• Thursday, Aug. 8: Distributing backpacks and school supplies for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Wright Center’s Teaching Health Center in South Abington Township, 1145 Northern Blvd.

• Friday, Aug. 9: Distributing backpacks and school supplies for children from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Carbondale Public Library, 5 N. Main St.

• Saturday, Aug. 10: Distributing backpacks, school supplies, and dental kits for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Wright Center’s Teaching Health Center in Jermyn, 5 S. Washington Ave.