It was like a family reunion or a gathering of all of your best friends last Sunday as the supportive and loving people in the lives of Morgan and Ben Jackson joined the reception for the artists at the Dietrich Theater. Even children celebrated the amazing paintings of these two very diverse artists, learning at an early age the importance of art in our lives. It was a very special tribute to the artists when at least 100 admirers filled the Earnshaw and Sherwood art galleries. The exhibit is open to the public through Sept. 15 anytime movies are shown or by appointment. And you are invited.

Ben describes that their paintings “couldn’t have more different styles, yet they seem to complement each other beautifully,” Morgan’s landscapes show the love she has for Northeast Pennsylvania “with each brushstroke demonstrating the apparent beauty found in her visions.” Morgan has a B.A. in Fine Art from Keystone University. In contrast, Ben is self-taught in the styles of realism and surrealism and everything in between, “using tricks of the eye, leaving viewers in awe,” he realizes. The result is sometimes “dark and formidable,” says Ben. Don’t miss this exhibit.

I also had the pleasure of attending another art reception at Nimble Hill Winery and Brewery for the artists of Beacon Specialized Living’s art program, taught at the Dietrich for intellectually disabled adults from the Bridge Street location of Beacon Specialized Living. They regularly attend art classes at the Dietrich Theater’s Sheldon Art Studio with art teacher, Amy Colley. This was a joyous celebration of accomplishment and a chance to share the art that is created by a group with special gifts. Thank you, Ellie Toczko and all those at Nimble Hill for helping to showcase their artwork.

Another event coming up that should be on your calendar is Gathering of Singer/Songwriters on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m., a free event. For over 20 years Singer/Songwriters Lorne Clarke and Tom Flannery have shared their music and have introduced us to so many talented musicians that pass through or live in our area. This year Tom Flannery puts it this way. “We always want to showcase many different musical styles if we can. Lindsay Van Gorden is a great country songwriter, and Paul Young’s songs are heavily influenced by 90’s alternative music.” And just as important, “both of them are also great humans, so they are going to fit in perfectly.” Because traditionally at our Gatherings each artist explains how each song came about, Tom adds “They not only write wonderful songs, but they can articulate the creative process. That’s the fun of these shows.” So join us for an evening of original music and fun banter. I never miss our Gatherings.

There is one book that Tunkhannock’s children’s author, Isabel Wilner said we should read every year. It is To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee. And I believe it is a movie that we should see every year if we can. Well, this year, we can, because it is August’s Dietrich Film Favorite, free showings on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 1 and 7 p.m. Even small popcorn and small soda are free. Thank you to Toni Hockman for sponsoring this acclaimed film. A 1960 Pulitzer Prize winning book that inspired the making of the film starring Gregory Peck that has so much in it to help us be better human beings. Call the Dietrich for your free reservations at 570-836-1022 x3 or just come. Free seats as long as they last. Thank you, Toni Hockman. And thank you to all of you who come through our doors for art, music, movies and so much more.