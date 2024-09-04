CLARKS SUMMIT — Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns received an award from the Rotary Club of the Abingtons during its annual banquet at Constantino’s Restaurant & Catering on Wednesday, June 19. Each year, the club gives an award to someone who has positively contributed to the community.

The award is based on a four-way test, which asks the following questions:

• Is it the truth?

• Is it fair for all concerned?

• Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

• Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The club believed that Yarns fit all of these aspects.

Yarns has been a member of the Clarks Summit Police since November 1990. He has been a police chief for ten years. He graduated from Montrose High School. Afterward, he joined the U.S. Air Force for four years. He then worked as a police officer for the Tunkhannock Borough. He was a security officer at the Federal Courthouse in Scranton.