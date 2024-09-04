RANSOM TWP. — Family members of Diane Young will have a benefit dinner for her at the West Mountain Community Center in her hometown of Ransom Township from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 7. It’s called Hope for Diane. The ‘hope’ part comes from Diane’s middle name. A spaghetti dinner, which will cost $20 per person, will be prepared by Diane’s family, including her brother, Bob Bird; sisters, Cindy Mickavicz, Sherri Sable nd Colleen Martin; and her daughters, Melissa Young and Brittany Young.

The proceeds will go to medical and travel expenses for Diane, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer three months ago, to undergo amino therapy at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Funds will also be raised by 40 to 50 raffle baskets with prizes donated by the community. There will also be gift certificates from stores and restaurants, including Gerrity’s, Sam’s Club, Krispy Kreme, Alfredo’s Pizza and Holiday Inn. The event will also feature a DJ.

Diane has about 30 nephews and nieces who affectionately refer to her as “Aunt Didi.”

“She (Diane) would be there (and) stand up without questions asked in anything that they may need,” said Colleen.

Having this fundraiser gives back to Diane.

“We’re the ones that are putting her ahead of us instead of her putting everybody ahead of herself,” said Brittany. So, we are forcing her to let her do that for her.”

Diane’s family is working hard to make this benefit a success.

“It’s a lot of work, but in the end, it’s all worth it,” said Cindy. “We want to shine for her. We want her to be able to get the treatment she needs.”