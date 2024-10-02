SCRANTON — Actors Circle will present “The Miss Firecracker Contest” by Beth Henley, at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road. Directed by Kandis Hill, show dates are Sept. 26-29 and Oct. 4-6. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances start at 7 p.m., and Sunday performances start at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. Thursday, Sept. 26 tickets are $10. Pay cash at the door or buy online at www.actorscircle.com. Call 570-342-9707 for reservations.

Presented through a special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc., Actors Circle is supported in part by a grant from The Lackawanna County for the Arts and Culture.

This boisterous and bold comedy takes place as the summer air is beginning to heat up in Brookhaven, a rural town in Mississippi. Residents prepare with excitement for their annual Miss Firecracker Contest, a beauty and talent pageant held every summer on the Fourth of July.

The show is produced by Jeff Ginsberg and Linda C. Griffiths, with Ava Roberts as stage manager.

The play stars Jordan Joubert as Carnelle, Scott Madeline Giardina as Popeye Jackson, Britt Demming as Elain Rutledge, Kilber Rubio as Delmount Williams, Paul Kantor as Mac Sam, Poshi Walker as Tessy Mahoney and Jessica Fernbach as the understudy.