Jewish Family Service of Northeastern Pennsylvania was one of the recipients of the 2024 Spring Community Needs Grant from the Scranton Area Community Foundation. The grant in the amount of $2,500 will assist with general operating support for JFS programs and services. From left: Laura Ducceschi, president/CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation; Arthur E. Levandoski, JFS Marketing & Development; Sheila Nudelman Abdo, JFS executive director; Heather Greene, JFS business manager; and Barbara O’Hara, Scranton Area Community Foundation board member.