Durkin elected to serve on ACCE board

Robert F. Durkin, president of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an association of over 9,000 professionals who work for and with more than 1,300 chambers of commerce based out of Alexandria, VA.

Members of ACCE’s board of directors represent more than 50 organizations, including many of the world’s largest and most influential regional chambers of commerce.

“We are pleased to welcome Bob Durkin to the ACCE Board of Directors,” said Sheree Anne Kelly, ACCE president & CEO. “Durkin’s expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to optimize our industry’s opportunities and leverage the ever-growing momentum for innovation, catalytic leadership, and economic vitality within our communities.”

Smith Hourigan Group joins Classic Properties

The Smith Hourigan Group founded in 1975 by Ruth K. Smith and part of the Century 21 brand for 45 years has joined Classic Properties as of Aug. 1. Kevin Smith and David Hourigan, both owners and brokers of the previous firm, will continue in management with Classic Properties.

Steve Farrell, the owner and broker of Classic Properties said, “We are delighted to bring Kevin and David and their successful agents and staff into the Classic Properties team. Together we will better serve homeowners and buyers throughout the area. Adding the Smith Hourigan Group with its history in Luzerne County to our strength in Lackawanna, Monroe, and Wyoming Counties increases our reputation as the listing leader in the region.”

Kevin Smith said, “David and I are proud to continue our service to generations of customers under the Classic Properties name. Classic offers our agents and clients advanced technology and a larger base to achieve quicker and enhanced success.”

David Hourigan added, “After many years of serving clients in this area, I’m delighted to work with Steve Farrell’s team and offer our customers the benefit of a larger, nationally and internationally connected real estate firm.”

With the merger, Classic Properties now boasts over 180 agents and staff in six regional offices of northeast PA. The expanded firm has an annual sales volume of $365 million. It will serve customers from offices in Kingston, Mountain Top, Shavertown, Clarks Summit, North Pocono and the Pocono Mountains. The Classic name has been synonymous with marketing Northeast PA’s most valuable properties since 1983.

Four from Foley Law Firm recognized

The 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America has been released and four lawyers from The Foley Law Firm are included in this year’s edition.

Thomas J. Foley Jr. has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2010. He has achieved recognition this year in four categories: Medical Malpractice Law – for Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – for Plaintiffs; Railroad Law; and Workers’ Compensation Law – for Claimants.

Kevin P. Foley has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2016. He has achieved recognition this year for Litigation – Insurance; Medical Malpractice Law – for Plaintiffs; and Personal Injury Litigation – for Plaintiffs.

Michael J. Foley has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2010. He has achieved recognition this year for Medical Malpractice Law – for Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – for Plaintiffs; and Workers’ Compensation Law – for Claimants.

Thomas J. Foley III has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2019. He has achieved recognition this year for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America is determined through a comprehensive peer-review survey.

Elan Skilled Nursing and Rehab welcomes executive director

Elan Skilled Nursing and Rehab announces the appointment of Executive Director Rasonia Nicholes. Nicholes joins Elan with more than 20 years of experience in nursing and long-term care leadership. She replaces longtime Executive Director Mary Rose Applegate, who retired earlier this year after more than 40 years of service.

“I am excited to join the team at Elan, and I look forward to working with the staff to position this facility as the number one senior care provider and the employer of choice in the area,” Nicholes said.

Nicholes most recently served as vice president of clinical services for a retirement community, providing clinical oversight for three long-term care facilities and two personal care homes, as well as clinical consulting for four independent living facilities. Over the course of her career, she has held roles as a nursing home administrator, director of nursing, nursing instructor, adjunct faculty clinical instructor, and director of care delivery.

Nicholes is a Registered Nurse, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, Licensed Personal Care Home Administrator, and a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mountain State University and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix.

Wright Center doctor honored

Dr. Jignesh Y. Sheth, senior vice president and chief medical and information officer at The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education, was selected as a 2024 Trailblazer in Building and Infrastructure by City and State Pennsylvania.

The multimedia news organization acknowledged Dr. Sheth’s visionary leadership, strategic planning, research and meticulous attention to detail in transforming 10 buildings across Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne counties into The Wright Centers’ welcoming and comprehensive community health centers.

“I’m honored to be recognized as a 2024 Trailblazer in Building and Infrastructure,” said Dr.Sheth, who is dual board-certified in internal medicine and addiction medicine. “This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our dedicated team, who share a commitment to creating spaces that truly serve our communities’ needs. Our goal has always been to ensure that our health centers are not just functional but also welcoming environments where patients feel valued and cared for. This recognition is a testament to the power of collaboration, thoughtful design, and a patient-centered approach in transforming health care delivery.”

City and State also highlighted Dr. Sheth’s focus on blueprints and designs, such as selecting the soothing color schemes of waiting and examination rooms, fiscal responsibility and contractor coordination, as well as how he oversaw the projects while continuing to provide care to his own patients and ensuring that The Wright Center’s community health centers maintained uninterrupted services despite the extensive construction. Dr. Sheth sees adult patients at The Wright Center’s Mid Valley location in Jermyn.

Dr. Sheth earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery with honors in biochemistry, medicine and public health in 2004 from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Wardha, India. He later received a Master of Public Health with a specialization in health promotion in 2006 from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

After completing his internal medicine residency in 2009 through the Scranton-Temple Residency Program, now The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education, Dr. Sheth joined The Wright Center as an internal medicine primary care physician and lead physician for population management and reporting.

The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) recently presented the 2024 Innovative Research in Primary Care Award to Dr. Sheth. The award, which honors a health center clinician who has been active in primary care research or evaluation in community practice, prevention, public health, care coordination, or the clinical practice of medical services, was presented during NACHC’s 2024 Community Health Institute (CHI) & Expo Conference held Aug. 24-26 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dr. Sheth and his wife, Hetal Sheth, live in Clarks Summit with their children, Zian, 9, and Jiaa, 5.

North Branch Land Trust names director

North Branch Land Trust is announced the advancement of Emma Thompson as its conservation and stewardship director. Thompson joined the Land Trust in 2023, bringing with her a dedication to conservation and a drive to inspire others with the same passion.

With a robust background in conservation and stewardship, Thompson has worked in environmental consulting and served as a forester with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry. She holds a graduate degree in forestry and an undergraduate degree in public and urban affairs with a focus on public policy, leadership, and social change from Virginia Tech.

“In her year at North Branch Land Trust, Emma has shown a desire and ability to learn the mission and how best to carry it forward. Emma has developed a good rapport with current and prospective easement landowners, our members, visitors,committee members and the Board. Emma’s professional experience allowed her to hit the ground running with the various aspects of this position and this advancement to Director will allow her to engage in even more ways to conserve and steward our precious lands and waters in Northeast Pennsylvania,” said Ellen Ferretti, executive director.

Thompson’s work will encompass engaging private landowners to aid them in permanently conserving their forests, farms, meadows and waters throughout Northeast Pennsylvania. Since her start at North Branch Land Trust, Thompson has helped conserve 200 acres through private conservation easements. Thompson will also oversee the annual monitoring of conserved lands and preserves, implement management plans and collaborate with Land Trust staff to enhance visitor and educational experiences at the Trust’s preserves.

“I am proud to be advancing in my role at North Branch Land Trust. This organization does incredibly impactful work for all people not just our landowners and I am excited and honored to be a part of that mission,” Thompson said.

Outside of her professional life, Thompson enjoys embracing Pennsylvania’s outdoors with her dogs, as well as hiking, hunting, biking and kayaking.

IM and pediatrics physician joins Wright Center

Dr. Stephen S. Long Jr., an internal medicine-pediatrics (Med-Peds) physician, recently joined The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education. He is now accepting patients of all ages at two of The Wright Center for Community Health’s primary care community health centers.

Dr. Long is available for appointments at The Wright Center for Community Health’s Clarks Summit primary care center, 1145 Northern Blvd., South Abington Township, on Mondays and Tuesdays and the Mid Valley primary care center, 5 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn, from Wednesdays through Fridays.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Long, visit TheWrightCenter.org or specifically call the Clarks Summit location at 570-585-1300 or the Mid Valley location at 570-230-0019.

A member of the American College of Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, and National Med-Peds Resident Association, Dr. Long received his medical degree from the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He returned to Northeast Pennsylvania after completing his Med-Peds residency at MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Portland. A Bethlehem, Pennsylvania native, he earned his Bachelor of Science in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology and philosophy from the University of Scranton.

Dr. Long has also embraced an institutional academic leadership role in faculty development which will allow him to thoughtfully guide and contribute to the professional growth and development of his physician colleagues, while fostering an environment of continuous lifelong learning and improvement.

Dr. Long lives in Moscow with his wife, Juliette Meyers, an Archbald native recently hired by The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education as an art therapist. A Valley View High School graduate, she received a master’s degree in art therapy and a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Marywood University.