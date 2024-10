A monument was recently dedicated at Shady Lane Cemetery to remember the 300 babies in the Clover section, many of whom do not have markers. Board members, from left: Tim Rowland, Louise McDonnell (secretary), Kori Grogan, Bill Lester. Carol Wilkerson (president), Donna Evans (secretary), Jimmy Keeler (treasurer) and Chris Calvey Jr., holding Izabella Calvey.