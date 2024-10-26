Scranton — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s workforce development affiliate, Skills in Scranton, announces the 2024-25 Educator in the Workplace (EIW) cohort.

Designed to bridge the gap between education and industry, EIW fosters collaboration between educators, school leadership, and officials to local businesses to enhance classroom instruction, student learning and workforce readiness.

The cohort welcomes a diverse group of participants, including K–12 educators, school counselors, administrators, adult program teachers, school board directors, superintendents and principals from across northeastern Pennsylvania.

Cohort participants are as follows:

1. Bonnie Baker, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County

2. Lisa Bath, Abington Heights School District

3. Joanne Beauvais, Merakey Education Center

4. Gena Bensinger, Northeast Intermediate Unit 19

5. William Buza, Mid Valley School District

6. Amy Capman, Mid Valley School District

7. Jessica Capwell, Northeast Intermediate Unit 19

8. Brian Carey, Scranton School District

9. Tara Carey, Scranton School District

10. Mary Kate Culkin, Scranton School District

11. Arianne DelSordo, Old Forge School District

12. Kaylee Dunning, Carbondale Area School District

13. Terri Erdmann, Forest City Regional School District

14. William Freeman, Lakeland School District

15. Dalyana Gillette, Scranton School District

16. Nanine Gramigna, Scranton School District

17. Andrea Gross, Scranton School District

18. Lynn Harding, Scranton School District

19. Jennifer Herman, Scranton School District

20. Ryan Hnat, Scranton School District

21. Maria Hurst, Scranton School District

22. Jessica Judge, Scranton School District

23. Jane Kabuiku, SCI Waymart

24. Christine Kallinger-Allen, Abington Heights School District

25. Stephanie Klinkel, Scranton School District

26. Samantha Krenitsky, Scranton School District

27. Shannon Kuchak, Lackawanna Trail School District

28. Melissa Lavelle, Old Forge School District

29. Christopher Lazor, Riverside School District

30. Buford Lively, Northeast Intermediate Unit 19

31. Emily Lutz, Scranton School District

32. Laurie Marino, Valley View School District

33. Katie McCarthy, Scranton School District

34. Christine Menichini, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County

35. Marie Merkel, Scranton School District

36. Sandy Morahan, Forest City Regional School District

37. Landon Morey, Montrose Area School District

38. Janelle Nestrick, Scranton School District

39. Jessica Norris, Scranton School District

40. Kathleen Nycz, Old Forge School District

41. Carm Perri, Carbondale Area School District

42. Cynthia Petrucci, Scranton School District

43. Amy Petty, Abington Heights School District

44. Gabrielle Pidgeon, Carbondale Area School District

45. Sheri Ransom, Mountain View School District

46. John Ray, Scranton School District

47. Kayla Record, S.E.E.D. Planning Group

48. Kerri Ruddy Archer, Scranton School District

49. Kylene Sautner, Scranton School District

50. Bernadette Schumacher, Mid Valley School District

51. Renee Vigil, Forest City Regional School District

52. Shauna Williams, Blue Ridge School District

53. Tim Wolff, Scranton School District

54. Marc Wyandt, Lakeland School District

The Chamber and Skills in Scranton leadership congratulates each member of the cohort and looks forward to their positive impact on the community’s education landscape. The educators will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with local businesses and industry leaders, gaining firsthand knowledge to inspire and prepare their students for today’s and tomorrow’s workplace.