Scranton — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s workforce development affiliate, Skills in Scranton, announces the 2024-25 Educator in the Workplace (EIW) cohort.
Designed to bridge the gap between education and industry, EIW fosters collaboration between educators, school leadership, and officials to local businesses to enhance classroom instruction, student learning and workforce readiness.
The cohort welcomes a diverse group of participants, including K–12 educators, school counselors, administrators, adult program teachers, school board directors, superintendents and principals from across northeastern Pennsylvania.
Cohort participants are as follows:
1. Bonnie Baker, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County
2. Lisa Bath, Abington Heights School District
3. Joanne Beauvais, Merakey Education Center
4. Gena Bensinger, Northeast Intermediate Unit 19
5. William Buza, Mid Valley School District
6. Amy Capman, Mid Valley School District
7. Jessica Capwell, Northeast Intermediate Unit 19
8. Brian Carey, Scranton School District
9. Tara Carey, Scranton School District
10. Mary Kate Culkin, Scranton School District
11. Arianne DelSordo, Old Forge School District
12. Kaylee Dunning, Carbondale Area School District
13. Terri Erdmann, Forest City Regional School District
14. William Freeman, Lakeland School District
15. Dalyana Gillette, Scranton School District
16. Nanine Gramigna, Scranton School District
17. Andrea Gross, Scranton School District
18. Lynn Harding, Scranton School District
19. Jennifer Herman, Scranton School District
20. Ryan Hnat, Scranton School District
21. Maria Hurst, Scranton School District
22. Jessica Judge, Scranton School District
23. Jane Kabuiku, SCI Waymart
24. Christine Kallinger-Allen, Abington Heights School District
25. Stephanie Klinkel, Scranton School District
26. Samantha Krenitsky, Scranton School District
27. Shannon Kuchak, Lackawanna Trail School District
28. Melissa Lavelle, Old Forge School District
29. Christopher Lazor, Riverside School District
30. Buford Lively, Northeast Intermediate Unit 19
31. Emily Lutz, Scranton School District
32. Laurie Marino, Valley View School District
33. Katie McCarthy, Scranton School District
34. Christine Menichini, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County
35. Marie Merkel, Scranton School District
36. Sandy Morahan, Forest City Regional School District
37. Landon Morey, Montrose Area School District
38. Janelle Nestrick, Scranton School District
39. Jessica Norris, Scranton School District
40. Kathleen Nycz, Old Forge School District
41. Carm Perri, Carbondale Area School District
42. Cynthia Petrucci, Scranton School District
43. Amy Petty, Abington Heights School District
44. Gabrielle Pidgeon, Carbondale Area School District
45. Sheri Ransom, Mountain View School District
46. John Ray, Scranton School District
47. Kayla Record, S.E.E.D. Planning Group
48. Kerri Ruddy Archer, Scranton School District
49. Kylene Sautner, Scranton School District
50. Bernadette Schumacher, Mid Valley School District
51. Renee Vigil, Forest City Regional School District
52. Shauna Williams, Blue Ridge School District
53. Tim Wolff, Scranton School District
54. Marc Wyandt, Lakeland School District
The Chamber and Skills in Scranton leadership congratulates each member of the cohort and looks forward to their positive impact on the community’s education landscape. The educators will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with local businesses and industry leaders, gaining firsthand knowledge to inspire and prepare their students for today’s and tomorrow’s workplace.