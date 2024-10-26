Scranton — Marywood University earned placements both nationally and statewide in the 2025 Niche College Rankings.

Niche, the leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, used updated data for 4,048 colleges nationwide, featuring updated methodology to better evaluate economic mobility and to reflect the declining importance of standardized test scores.

In comparison with thousands of institutions nationwide and hundreds of institutions of higher education in Pennsylvania, Marywood garnered a host of notable placements, including:

• Best Colleges for Architecture in America (#40)

• Best Colleges for Education in Pennsylvania (#15)

• Best Catholic Colleges in America (#51) and in Pennsylvania (#5)

• Top Private Universities in Pennsylvania (#19)

• Best Small Colleges in America (#186) and Pennsylvania (#10)

In the statewide category for Best Small Colleges, Marywood University is the highest-ranking local institution on the list. Additionally, Marywood earned high marks for Best College Dorms in Pennsylvania (#15), Best College Locations in Pennsylvania (#20), Best Value Colleges in Pennsylvania (#22), Best Colleges in Pennsylvania (#23), and Safest College Campuses in Pennsylvania (#26), among positive placements in many other categories.

Niche combines data from sources such as the U.S. Department of Education with user input — reviews and ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — in a thorough analysis of factors including academics, athletics, food and campus life, to name a few. With rich data, tools, and comprehensive profiles and reviews on every college in America, Niche aims to empower students and their families as they embark on the college search process.

To view Marywood University’s complete list of rankings, go to niche.com/colleges/marywooduniversity/rankings.