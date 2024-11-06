SCRANTON — Dr. Jignesh Sheth, senior vice president and chief medical and information officer at The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education, received the 2024 Outstanding Primary Care Clinician Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers (PACHC) in recognition of his significant contributions in the delivery of primary care to vulnerable populations.

He accepted the award on Oct. 8 during the organization’s Annual Conference and Clinical Summit in Lancaster.

Dually board-certified in internal medicine and addiction medicine, Dr. Sheth also sees adult patients at The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley Practice in Jermyn.

“It is an honor to receive this award, and I am very grateful to the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers for this important recognition,” said Dr. Sheth. “I also want to thank my incredible colleagues, whose dedication and commitment to advocating for the vulnerable populations we serve make our meaningful and vital work possible. Their unwavering support, along with the resilience of the communities we serve, inspires me each day to continue advancing our mission to improve the health and welfare of our communities through inclusive and responsive health services and the sustainable renewal of an inspired, competent workforce that is privileged to serve.”

The award recognizes Dr. Sheth’s innovative and transformative work at The Wright Center, including pioneering telemedicine models, advanced data management systems, and technology innovations that significantly improved care for underserved populations. His initiatives, such as remote patient monitoring, electronic health records integration, and the use of AI-powered tools, have enhanced patient outcomes, supported population health management, and strengthened operational efficiency. Dr. Sheth’s leadership and creative problem-solving have also contributed to The Wright Center’s designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike and successful grant acquisitions.

Under his leadership, The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley Practice earned the highest Level-3 Patient-Centered Medical Home accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Dr. Sheth received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery with honors in biochemistry, medicine, and public health in 2004 from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Wardha, India. He earned his Master’s in Public Health with a specialization in health promotion in 2006 from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

After completing his internal medicine residency in 2009 through the Scranton-Temple Residency Program, now The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education, Dr. Sheth joined The Wright Center as an internal medicine primary care physician and lead physician for population management and reporting.

His pioneering and innovative approaches that have significantly improved patient wellness and health care delivery have earned him several promotions at The Wright Center, including vice president for patient safety and quality in 2013, culminating in his current role as senior vice president and chief medical and information officer, a position he has held since 2018.

In August, Dr. Sheth won the National Association of Community Health Centers’ (NACHC) 2024 Innovative Research in Primary Care Award, and City and State Pennsylvania named him a 2024 Trailblazer in Building and Infrastructure.

The NACHC award, which honors a health center clinician who has been active in primary care research or evaluation in community practice, prevention, public health, care coordination, or the clinical practice of medical services, was presented during the organization’s 2024 Community Health Institute (CHI) & Expo Conference held Aug. 24-26 in Atlanta.

City and State Pennsylvania recognized Dr. Sheth for his visionary leadership, strategic planning, research, and meticulous attention to detail in transforming 10 buildings across Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties into The Wright Centers’ welcoming and comprehensive primary health care centers. These centers provide responsive and inclusive, whole-person primary health services to people of all ages regardless of insurance status, ZIP code, or ability to pay, and have significantly enhanced care delivery and overall well-being for underserved populations throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.

Dr. Sheth and his wife, Hetal Sheth, live in Clarks Summit with their children, Zian, 9, and Jiaa, 5.