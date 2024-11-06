SCRANTON — Dr. Jignesh Sheth, senior vice president and chief medical and information officer at The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education, received the 2024 Outstanding Primary Care Clinician Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers (PACHC) in recognition of his significant contributions in the delivery of primary care to vulnerable populations.
He accepted the award on Oct. 8 during the organization’s Annual Conference and Clinical Summit in Lancaster.
Dually board-certified in internal medicine and addiction medicine, Dr. Sheth also sees adult patients at The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley Practice in Jermyn.
“It is an honor to receive this award, and I am very grateful to the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers for this important recognition,” said Dr. Sheth. “I also want to thank my incredible colleagues, whose dedication and commitment to advocating for the vulnerable populations we serve make our meaningful and vital work possible. Their unwavering support, along with the resilience of the communities we serve, inspires me each day to continue advancing our mission to improve the health and welfare of our communities through inclusive and responsive health services and the sustainable renewal of an inspired, competent workforce that is privileged to serve.”
Dr. Sheth and his wife, Hetal Sheth, live in Clarks Summit with their children, Zian, 9, and Jiaa, 5.