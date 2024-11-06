Penn State Scranton held an official ribbon-cutting for its newly renovated Library Building and Nursing Suite on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The $13.1 million project, completed this summer, included major changes to both the library and nursing suite spaces and represents a significant commitment by Penn State to education and research, community engagement and nursing education. Penn State Scranton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly renovated Library Building and Nursing Suite on Oct. 2. Keynote speakers at the event included: Laurie Badzek, Penn State Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing dean; Justina Malinak, director for undergraduate nursing education at Penn State Scranton; Elizabeth J. Wright, northeast regional chancellor; Margo Dellicarpini, vice president for commonwealth campuses and executive chancellor; Faye A. Chadwell, dean of university libraries and scholarly communications; and Marwan Wafa, retired Penn State Scranton chancellor.