The Friends of the Poor join with the Scranton Chapter of UNICO in the annual coat drive for needy families and children. The drive will run until Dec. 21. Coats can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Friends of the Poor, 240 E. Elm St., Scranton. From left: Sister Ann Walsh, IHM, volunteer; Ahmad Haidari; Deb Germano, UNICO; Nahida Haidari; Kayenat Haidari (with sign); Mike Linko, Scranton Chapter President; Diana Giovannini, chair of coat drive and Ann Montoro Williams, Stewardship Manager, Friends of the Poor. Linda Stefursky, UNICO, is also involved.