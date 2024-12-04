People gather around the downtown clock of Clarks Summit to await the powering of the Christmas lights.

Clarks Summit Council President Gerrie Carey, second from left, stands with members of the Abington Business and Professional Association (ABPA) in front of the newly lit tree.

It’s that time of the year again. There’s a chill in the air. Snow had already fallen from the sky. Houses have been decorated with colorful lights. It’s the begining of December. All that can only mean one thing: Christmas is just around the corner. And the Abington area has been preparing with many events to keep the Yuletide spirit alive.

The celebration kicked off with The Abington Business & Professional Association’s (ABPA) annual tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 8. The Borough of Clarks Summit gathered together to listen to the Wally Gordon Singers sing Christmas hymns and watch the tree near Citizens Savings Bank light up.

Later tin the month, people gathered near the clock on Depot Street to watch the downtown streets brighten with lights of their own. Santa and Mrs. Claus came by that night to make the people’s spirits bright.

The merry holiday season will continue with many events this December.

Cub Scout Pack 251 will hold its annual Breakfast with Santa and Cookie Walk at Clarks Green United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The meal will consist of pancake, sausage, bacon, coffee and more.

Clarks Green United Methodist Church will also host a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24.

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church will host its Longest Night Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. It will also hold a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Hillside Haven Community Church will present its annual Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m.

Servant Church of the Abingtons will celebrate the birth of Jesus as well, with five showings of its annual Live Nativity. Using costumes, props and live animals, church members will perform a musical reenactment of the birth of their Savior. The first two showings will be at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. The next two will be at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The final one will be at 6pm. Sunday, Dec. 15.

The local festivities will continue with a Santa Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Township. Benton Lions Club is partnering with the fire company to host the luncheon. It will include food such as hot dogs, chips, cake and beverages. There will also be face painting and a specialty basket raffle.

Factoryville will join in the Christmas fun with its Factoryville Christmas Market on the weekend of Dec. 6 through 8. Christy Mathewson Park will resemble an outdoor European market filled with a vast array of local vendors, activities and food. Attendees will find Fraulein German Meats and Sweets, wood-fired pizza from Lupo Rosso, and coffee from Murry’s Coffee Shop. Some organizations, including Factoryville Men’s Civic League, Factoryville Little Leagues and Lackawanna Trail classes, will be vending that weekend. There will also be music provided by John Bower, who will perform at the pavilion on Friday night. There will be Christmas tunes sung by youth groups such as the Lackawanna Trail Elementary Chorus.

The market will also have Elf School, in which children can make holiday crafts, listen to a story read by Mrs. Claus, and pick out gifts from the Secret Santa Shoppe. There will be photo opportunities throughout the park and a tent for children to get their photos with Santa.

There you have it! The spirit of Christmas is still alive in the Abington area. There are numerous opportunities this year to make your spirits bright.

Merry Christmas!