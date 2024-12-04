CLARKS SUMMIT — Cub Scout Pack 160 raised a new flag above Hillside Park during a presentation on Nov. 17. They received help from Chinchilla Hose Company, which provided its ladder truck to replace the flag’s rope, also known as a halyard.

This project was started when one of the pack leaders observed that the flag was worn and needed to be replaced. After discussing this matter during a pack committee meeting, Pack 160 endorsed the donation of a new flag. After lowering the flag to measure it, it was discovered that the halyard needed to be changed as well. Pack 160 ordered an American-made flag, which is manufactured by Annin.

The presentation was attended by members of the Abington Area Joint Recreation Board (AAJRB), by whom Pack 160 is chartered, including Bill Risse.

Pack 160 contributes to Hillside Park each year, including its annual Earth Day cleanup. Donating the flag was another way for them to give back and contribute to the park as well as the community.