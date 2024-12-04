The Von Storch Project performs during the 2016 Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series at Hillside Park.

HARRISBURG — State Reps. Jim Haddock and Bridget M. Kosierowski applaud the $220,000 Community Conservation Partnership Program grant that was awarded to improve Hillside Park.

“The park has been a regional attraction that has been enjoyed by young and old alike for many years. I am glad to be part of a team of supporters and volunteers who keep the park moving forward,” Kosierowski said.

“I was proud to work with Rep. Kosierowski and Sen. Marty Flynn to ensure that we got funding for Hillside Park because of its importance to so many community organizations in the greater Abington area,” Haddock said.

Glenburn Township will use a $220,000 grant toward the rehabilitation and further development of Hillside Park in South Abington Township, including renovation of the parking area; construction of a pavilion, pedestrian walkways and stormwater management measures; installation of required safety surfacing, lighting and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

The park, which is operated by the Abington Area Joint Recreation Board, is a multi-faceted regional recreation facility on 100 acres of former state-owned farmland. The five municipalities that own the park include Clarks Green Borough, Clarks Summit Borough, Glenburn Township, South Abington Township and Waverly Township.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources administers C2P2, which offers a wide range of grant and technical assistance programs to help Pennsylvania communities, land conservancies and non-profit organizations plan, acquire and develop:

• Recreation, park and conservation facilities.

• Watersheds, rivers corridors, resources and buffers.

• Greenways and trails.

• Heritage areas and facilities.

• Critical habitat, natural areas and open space.

Funding for C2P2 comes from various sources, including:

• Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund (Key 93).

• Environmental Stewardship Fund (Growing Greener 1).

• Heritage Areas Funding.

• Keystone Tree Fund.

• Snowmobile Restricted Account.

• All-Terrain Vehicle Restricted Account.

• Federal Highway Administration funds to the Pennsylvania Recreational Trails program.

• Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

• Federal Highlands Conservation Act.