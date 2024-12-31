Home News Scranton UNICO inducts new members, hears from Italian author at Christmas party News Scranton UNICO inducts new members, hears from Italian author at Christmas party December 30, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Ladies Auxiliary of Scranton UNICO will host a fundraiser, themed ‘Springtime In Paris,’ from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Friday, April 11, at Mondano Restaurant, Old Forge. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased by calling Debbie at 570-575-4183. No walk-ins. From left: Barbara Roberts, Lynda Cooke, Gail Cicerini, Julie Yando, Debbie Germano and Barbara Rosetti. Submitted Photo Mike Linko, chapter president, receives a copy of Carla Gambescia’s book, ‘La Dolce Vita University.’ Submitted Photo Sarah Lytle, a student musician, was the recipient of a $1000 UNICO Scholarship to further her musical development under the mentorship of musicians of the Northeast Philharmonic. From left: Chris DiMattio; Christine Zike, NEPA Philharmonic; Lytle; and Mike Linko, chapter president. Submitted Photo Unicans promote the annual coat drive. From left: Diana Giovannini, chair; Linda Stefursky; Gail Cicerini; and Mike Linko, chapter president. Submitted Photo Chris Dimattio swears in new members. From left: Mike Linko, chapter president; Dimattio; Tom Pyeron, sponsor; Jean Benfante, new member; Mary Mararra, membership director and sponsor; Lisa Thomas, new member; Mike Rescigno, sponsor; Minnie Lewis, new member, Cindy Farino, co-sponsor; and Lisa Bieri, co-sponsor. Submitted Photo ❮ ❯ The Scranton Chapter of UNICO National held its annual Christmas party at La Buona Vita, Dunmore. Two new members were inducted and award winning author Carla Gambescia presented on the Italian roots of Santa Claus and Christmas. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR AH students hold food drive A’tera 519 quietly opens at iconic Scranton address Clarks Summit musician Trevor Hollis makes music scene debut View Comments