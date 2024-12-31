Trevor Hollis’ “Get Me Low” made its on-air debut on 979X’s Locals Only show back in early October 2024, and it’s the first release from this Clarks Summit solo alt-rock artist

Trevor Hollis is fully self-taught, playing guitar, drums, as well as singing on his first-ever streaming track. With over 30 original songs already written, Hollis intends to keep up the singing, drumming and guitar-playing in his releases to come.

“What sets me apart from musicians in the area is that I am an old soul, meaning I make alternative rock music that sounds like it is from the ‘90s and early 2000s,” said Trevor Hollis in an email interview.

At eighteen years old, Trevor Hollis demonstrates an understanding of music that defies his years, and he looks forward to getting out there even more in 2025. Few others still utilize influences of the 90s alt-rock wave, but Hollis uses these sounds in a way that feels both fresh and nostalgic on his first solo single.

“Get Me Low” totally has a Hootie & The Blowfish vibe to it with a dash of Third Eye Blind, while the twangy way he enunciates “low” gives it a particular backcountry rock twist of his own.

This single is Trevor Hollis’ biggest milestone to date and he’s proud to see its playcount still ticking up as he finds his comfort zone in the music scene. “To see it still getting played after two months of release just seriously made me so grateful and gave me more motivation to stay humble and keep working hard every day,” he said.

Trevor Hollis started his musical journey in a heavy rock band out of Forest City in 2015 with his cousin and brother. They played a couple basement gigs and put out a couple singles, but with Hollis now living in Clarks Summit, they had to stop. However, that time was special and gave him a meaningful taste of what music could offer.

“One great chapter laid to rest, I will never forget that time of my life,” said Hollis, reminiscing.

In April 2024, Trevor Hollis’ father, Ken, bought him a brand-new Martin acoustic guitar and he quickly dove back into his love for making his own music. “He heard me playing a really old Suzuki nylon-string guitar and he said that I sounded good,” said Hollis.

With the new guitar in-hand, he taught himself chords until he got them all down. Then, he found a piece of paper and wrote out a bunch of songs right in a row. From there, his new solo musical journey went into motion! Hollis finds inspiration for original music through his life passions, real-life experiences, and everyday things.

“Instead of making sad, sappy songs — which are great by the way — I want to give everyone that experience to hear what I am feeling at that certain time in my life. If people can relate to it, great, I’ll keep making more music just like that,” said Hollis.

He says there’s more music to come, including an upcoming single called “So Should We,” which will feature his talented musical friend, ‘24 graduate of Abington Heights, Jake Kelly.

In 2025, Trevor Hollis wants to reach out to more venues, play more shows, and just get his name out there! He loves playing live music so much that he hopes he can make a living off it one day.

“I would like to be well-liked in the music scene, make everyone proud, and the biggest one of them all is to give back to my friends and family,” said Hollis. He said it’s those around him who encouraged him to start playing again.

With his first single complete and out on the Locals Only show, Hollis is eager to start booking gigs. He played his first show this year at McGrath’s Pub and Eatery in Dalton with Lipstick & Rye, a duo consisting of talented local musicians Ryan Fenton and Amy Lee Hubbard. Hollis said both of them mean a lot to him and his music, and it was a successful first outing.

“That show was amazing. I was super nervous for my first song on the setlist, which was ‘Sympathy’ by Goo Goo Dolls, but after that I found myself feeling confident in my playing and after the show, I had a blast,” said Hollis. “I am solo for now but hoping to find band members to play at bigger venues. I bleed for this kind of stuff.”

Trevor Hollis just wants people to know he’s out there doing what he loves, making music, and growing from here. He’s thankful for everyone who gave him a chance and now he’s got the momentum he needs to continue moving onward and upward.

“It has been my passion since 2015 and will continue to be my passion,” said Hollis. “A special thanks to my friends and family, and Eric Novroski in the band So Much Hope, Buried. He was my producer mixer and mastered the song. What a very talented and down-to-earth guy.”

We look forward to hearing what’s next for this young musician. Find Trevor Hollis’s first single out on Spotify and other streaming platforms and follow along with him on Instagram @hollistrevor.

Check out 979X’s Locals Only to discover music from more great local artists, live on the air with Lazy E every Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.