The Abington Heights National Honor Society recently collected food and donated it to the Neighborhood Food Pantry at The Gathering Place. They collected over 6,000 food items. Shown delivering the donations are: Hamza Mirza, Domenic Peters, Ire Osuntokun, Cade Kelleher, Robert Munley, Owen McVety and Robbie Lucas. In the center is Anne Armezzani, director of the Neighborhood Food Pantry at The Gathering Place.