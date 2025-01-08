The Scranton Shakespeare Festival, “Scranton Shakes,” is inviting college-age alumni who performed in the youth ensemble to perform in its January performance “Spring Awakening.”

“Spring Awakening” is based on the 1891 play by Frank Wedekind. The musical version was adapted by Steven Sater with a hauntingly beautiful rock score by Duncan Sheik. The musical won a Grammy and multiple Tony awards, including Best Musical. The story follows a group of anarchist adolescent teenagers in 19th-century Germany as they navigate growing up in a repressive society. They learn more about their sexuality, relationships and more. The play and musical have both been deemed controversial for its portrayal of suicide, abortion, homosexuality, domestic abuse and sex, however it has been proved to be a story that reverberates through communities because of its powerful messaging,” said Lizzie Gumula, director of education and associate producer Scranton Shakespeare Festival.

All the performers for this show are college-age students or early career artists from all over NEPA. The actors live across the tri-state area and attend Marywood University, Wilkes University, Seton Hill College, Syracuse and Temple. The performers went to high schools at Abington Heights, Mid Valley, Holy Cross, Scranton Prep and others.

There are 14 cast members including two local professional actors: Kelly Jean Graham as Adult Woman and Joe McGurl as Adult Man. The rest of the cast features Nina Collarini as Wendla and Ethan Symuleski as Melchior. The other cast members are Ryan Repecki as Hanschen, Max Snyder as Georg, DeAndre Bridges as Otto, Daniel Almonte as Ernst, Mary McHugh as Thea, Madelyn Casey as Martha, Sarah Pugliese as Ilse, and Gianna Evans as Ensemble.

Teddy Novak has been involved with Scranton Shakes since 2021. He was in the first youth ensemble production which was “Peter and the Starcatcher.” He has been acquainted with Lizzie Gumula since 2017 when she directed shows at Our Lady of Peace School where Novack was a student. Gumual has been impactful in his journey as a young performer.

In the “Spring Awakening,” he is playing Moritz Stiefel. He is the best friend of Melchior who is played by Ethan Symuleski.

“Playing Moritz has raised certain challenges I haven’t yet come across. His story is heavy and emotionally taxing. My goal is to utilize Mortiz as a learning opportunity for exploring an emotionally intense role while also respecting and paying heed to the serious topic of suicide, as it is, unfortunately, a reality of the world we live in.” he said.

Stephen Murray is the musical director for the show. He describes the music for “Spring Awakening” as pop/rock score that features hard-hitting rock anthems and heart-wrenching ballads. There is a full rock band with added strings.

“I first got involved in Scranton Shakes in 2014, acting in “The Pirates of Penzance.” I have been involved in some way every year since, whether it is acting, music director, playing piano or all of the above. What I enjoy about Shakes is the fact that we can keep the vibrant theatre community of our local actors alive while at the same time introducing more regional talent from Philadelphia to New York City to the area and making connections. I am currently living in New York and constantly working with people I met at Shakes,” he said.

Hannah Sottile has been with the Scranton Shakespeare Festival for the past three years. She was a member of the Youth Ensemble for two years and then was a junior teaching artist this past summer.

“I will be playing Anna. Anna is part of what our director refers to as the “Girl Gang” of the show. She is young, but she is very loyal and cares deeply for her friends and is there for them through thick and thin. I love how supportive and welcoming the environment of Scranton Shakes is. Every time I step into the space, I learn something new about myself and the world around me. Their mission of supporting accessible theatre is so important and inspiring to see. I have made some of my best friends through Scranton Shakes and incredible memories that I will cherish forever.”

“My favorite aspect of performing with the Scranton Shakes crew is how effective we are as a team. This show, in particular, is filled with people I’ve worked with numerous times before and there has been such an ease and wonderful sense of chemistry in rehearsals. I can’t wait to see the finished product because I know it will be a wonderful reflection of the collaboration of the Scranton Shakes family over its decade of crafting art,” Novak said

“I’m personally very excited from both producing and directorial standpoints to be presenting this title as it grapples with uncomfortable lessons that should be discussed in public spaces but often are not. It really is a touching story that I hope leaves audiences empowered and makes people see the realities of the story that are still present today,” said Gummul.

This production is partnering with the Catherine McAuley Center and Scranton Friends of the Poor to bring awareness to some of the topics portrayed in the play. There will be a number of community-centered activities to connect the arts with advocacy, including a menstrual product drive at the show, a period bracelet fundraiser with proceeds going to the Scranton Shakes Festival, a community talkback after the show and distributing a resource packet on the topics of the show. Audience members are encouraged to bring period products to the show for the menstrual product drive.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11 and 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Shakes Space in The Marketplace at Steamtown.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance at scrantonshakes.com/tickets or in person before the show.

The show is sponsored by TLC Dental Services.

This production is R-rated and is not suitable for children under the age of 14. All children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

To learn more about Scranton Shakes, follow on social media@ scranton_shakes, on Instagram and Scranton Shakespeare Festival om Facebook.