Hudson Harris looks at a dragon ice sculpture in front of the Waverly Community House during the 2023 Festival of Ice.

CLARKS SUMMIT – The Clarks Summit Festival of Ice is back at a slightly different time of year. Despite this tweak to the schedule, the event will surely make for an ideal family-friendly weekend.

Anne Armezzani, a member of the board of directors at the Abington Business & Professional Association (ABPA), and the event director at The Gathering Place, is one of about ten organizers that guide the Festival of Ice through its nearly year-long planning process. The most exciting element of this year’s festival, according to Armezzani, is the theme: “Under the Sea.”

It’s the first time the festival has chosen “Under the Sea” as its predominant aesthetic, but it lends itself well to the event’s atmosphere.

“There’s a lot of ideas that go around ‘Under the Sea,’” Armezzani said, citing cultural powerhouses like the film “Finding Nemo” and the television show “Spongebob Squarepants.” Both of those properties will likely make appearances at this year’s festival, as will an ice sculpture of Poseiden’s Throne, the perfect site for family selfies. The throne will be located near Clarks Summit’s distinctive blue clock tower.

Traditionally held in February, the 2025 iteration of the Festival of Ice has made its home in January. With that change in time comes an increase in participation from certain sects of the community. The community element is, after all, one of the main reasons for the Festival of Ice’s success after more than two decades.

“It’s just the continuation of a long tradition of 21 years,” said Armezzani.

Organizers begin working on the next year’s festival just a few months after the current year’s one ends. Throughout the year, those in charge put their trust in the people and businesses of Lackawanna and Wyoming counties, especially those within the Abingtons.

“We rely on all the local retailers to jump in and offer special products, special sales, and get all excited about having the carvings in front of them,” said Armezzani.

Some of this year’s vendors include Deep Roots Cidery, B&G Winery, Alderson Valley Maple Company, Steve Kaufman’s Light Up Company, Clarks Green United Methodist Church, Electric City Sweets, Countryside Conservancy, Noreen Thomas State Farm Insurance, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, and the Abington Blaze baseball team.

At times, finding vendors can be a bit difficult considering the low temperatures associated with this time of year. However, the enthusiasm always seems to come around.

Volunteers from local nonprofit organizations step up to help make the festival work. That includes serving guests at The Gathering Place, which, this year, will be the site of Poseidon’s Place Food Court. Most of the food served will connect back to the “Under the Sea” theme. Top menu items include torpedo dogs, a hot dog with or without wiener sauce; Ursula’s Brew, a hot mulled cider; and fruit pouches for the little fish.

In discussing the community’s excitement for the 2024 Festival of Ice, Armezzani referenced the annual festival parade, one of its most important traditions. The parade’s maestro will be Tara Atkins.

“People are always, always looking forward to it,” Armezzani said of the festival at large. “Any student that wants to can dress up in a costume and march in the parade.”

Importantly, the Festival of Ice organizers do their best to keep young people engaged with the Festival of Ice. They work with local schools — and keep food and activity prices low — to encourage families to make the most of their time at the festival.

In some cases, they spend a ton of time taking everything in.

“We see so many families… They show up early on Saturday morning, and they’re there until early Sunday morning,” Armezzani said. “They have a great time.”

This year’s Festival of Ice will take place in Clarks Summit from Friday, Jan. 24, to Saturday, Jan. 26. The event will feature a food court, entertainment, vendors, ice carving and a plethora of other points of interest.