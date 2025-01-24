The Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock will present one of William Shakespeare’s most famous and darkest tragedies, “Macbeth.” This production, recorded at the Donmar Warehouse in London, will have three showtimes: 7 p.m. Wedneday, Feb. 5, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb 9.

This story about ambition, power and betrayal, set in medieval Scotland, follows Macbeth, a Scottish general, who receives a prophecy from three witches that he will become king.

Driven by ambition and spurred by his wife, Lady Macbeth, he murders King Duncan to take the throne. As Macbeth’s reign becomes increasingly tyrannical, he is consumed by guilt and paranoia, leading to more bloodshed and his eventual downfall. It’s a dark and gripping tale of how unchecked ambition can lead to one’s destruction.

This production features a stellar cast led by David Tennant (“Doctor Who”, “Broadchurch”) and Cush Jumbo (“The Good Wife,” “Criminal Record”). The show is directed by Max Webster, known for his acclaimed works like “Life of Pi” and “Henry V.”

This rendition of Macbeth promises to combine unsettling intimacy and brutal action at breakneck speed in a tragic tale of love, murder and nature’s power of renewal.

General admission is $14, seniors/members tickets are $12, and student/child are $10. Tickets are available for purchase at dietrichtheater.com, at the Dietrich’s ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022, ext. 3.