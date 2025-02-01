SCRANTON — Marywood University has been honored with the 2024 Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of Prevention. Presented by Vector Solutions, the CPN Seal of Prevention recognizes institutions of higher education that demonstrate leadership in the areas of student safety, well-being and inclusion to improve student well-being and success.

Each recipient of this recognition has acted to create a safer, more inclusive campus through comprehensive, evidence-based digital prevention education on issues such as sexual assault, alcohol misuse, mental health and discrimination. The CPN Seal of Prevention establishes guidelines for discerning quality online prevention education and implementation practices and positions prevention as central to key institutional outcomes.

Marywood educates first-year students on issues of alcohol use/prevention education, sexual assault prevention and inclusion issues using the Vector’s digital modules, reflecting the university’s comprehensive, mission-driven commitment to fostering a respectful, safe and healthy community for all members.

“The CPN Seal of Prevention recipients represent the top 12% of colleges and universities nationwide, underscoring their commitment to academic excellence and the well-being of their students,” said Jonathan Cherins, CEO at Vector Solutions. “Our team at Vector Solutions is proud to recognize the great value these leading institutions and organizations are providing students and the commitment we share to making higher education communities safer and more inclusive.”

A full list of the 2024 CPN Seal of Prevention recipients and information on the award can be found at https://bit.ly/4jCyq93.