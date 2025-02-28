CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., announced its March schedule of classes and events, as follows.

CLASSES

Italian: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 4, 11 and 25 and April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Art History: noon Thursdays, March 6 and April 3.

Vision Board Creative Session: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8.

Dogs and Kids: Peace in the House: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.

Creating Perfect Popovers: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 20.

Intuitive Drawing: 6 p.m. Thursdays, March 20 and 27 and April 3 and 10.

American Sign Language: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, March 26 and April 2, 9, 16 and 23.

Wine Pairing: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27.

EVENTS

Clothing Swap: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 23.

GROUP MEETINGS

Gathering Place Writers: 7 p.m. every first and third Monday.

Craft and Chat: 10 a.m. every Tuesday.

Missing Socrates discussion group: Noon every other Wednesday beginning March 5.

Ukulele Club: 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Weavers: Saturday, March 22.

Felting group: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 21.

REGULAR PROGRAMS

Memory Cafe: 10 a.m. second and fourth Fridays.

Game Night: 6 p.m. third Fridays.

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERTS

Roy Williams: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 15.

For information, to register for classes or to see the April, May and June schedules, visit gatheringplacecs.org or sign up for the organization’s weekly newsletter.