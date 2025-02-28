CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., announced its March schedule of classes and events, as follows.
CLASSES
Italian: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 4, 11 and 25 and April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.
Art History: noon Thursdays, March 6 and April 3.
Vision Board Creative Session: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8.
Dogs and Kids: Peace in the House: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.
Creating Perfect Popovers: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 20.
Intuitive Drawing: 6 p.m. Thursdays, March 20 and 27 and April 3 and 10.
American Sign Language: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, March 26 and April 2, 9, 16 and 23.
Wine Pairing: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27.
EVENTS
Clothing Swap: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 23.
GROUP MEETINGS
Gathering Place Writers: 7 p.m. every first and third Monday.
Craft and Chat: 10 a.m. every Tuesday.
Missing Socrates discussion group: Noon every other Wednesday beginning March 5.
Ukulele Club: 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Weavers: Saturday, March 22.
Felting group: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 21.
REGULAR PROGRAMS
Memory Cafe: 10 a.m. second and fourth Fridays.
Game Night: 6 p.m. third Fridays.
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERTS
Roy Williams: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 15.
For information, to register for classes or to see the April, May and June schedules, visit gatheringplacecs.org or sign up for the organization’s weekly newsletter.