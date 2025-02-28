Emily Rancier, left, and Dori Waters lock up as they leave The Gathering Place on Jan. 19, 2021, while Eleanor, a commissioned piece of artwork sits reading a book on a bench in front of the building in Clarks Summit. Abington Journal File Photo

Emily Rancier, left, and Dori Waters lock up as they leave The Gathering Place on Jan. 19, 2021, while Eleanor, a commissioned piece of artwork sits reading a book on a bench in front of the building in Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., announced its March schedule of classes and events, as follows.

CLASSES

Italian: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 4, 11 and 25 and April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Art History: noon Thursdays, March 6 and April 3.

Vision Board Creative Session: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8.

Dogs and Kids: Peace in the House: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.

Creating Perfect Popovers: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 20.

Intuitive Drawing: 6 p.m. Thursdays, March 20 and 27 and April 3 and 10.

American Sign Language: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, March 26 and April 2, 9, 16 and 23.

Wine Pairing: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27.

EVENTS

Clothing Swap: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 23.

GROUP MEETINGS

Gathering Place Writers: 7 p.m. every first and third Monday.

Craft and Chat: 10 a.m. every Tuesday.

Missing Socrates discussion group: Noon every other Wednesday beginning March 5.

Ukulele Club: 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Weavers: Saturday, March 22.

Felting group: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 21.

REGULAR PROGRAMS

Memory Cafe: 10 a.m. second and fourth Fridays.

Game Night: 6 p.m. third Fridays.

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERTS

Roy Williams: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 15.

For information, to register for classes or to see the April, May and June schedules, visit gatheringplacecs.org or sign up for the organization’s weekly newsletter.

