CLARKS SUMMIT — The artwork of Abington Heights seniors and juniors will be highlighted at the eighth annual Our Town Student Art Show at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 9. This reception will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

The public is invited to meet the artists and admire their creativity. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

Awards will be given in the four categories of photography, drawing, painting and mixed media. An additional scholarship award will be presented to a senior who is chosen based on artwork and on an essay explaining how art will be part of his or her life after high school.

The teachers in the art department at Abington Heights High School who have made this show possible are Michele Fangio, Timothy Butler and Abby Whitbeck.

The Our Town Art Show was begun by Shirley Wagner Eagen and Dorothy O’Connor, both of whom are committed to encouraging students to make art a part of their lives.

This year’s awards are a combined project of The Gathering Place and the Abington Heights Civic League.

The work of the student artists will be displayed in The Gathering Place gallery through March 28. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For information on the gallery, call 570-881-7612.