CLARKS GREEN — During February’s Council meeting, councilwoman Olga Trushina, who is a member of the Shade Tree Commission, requested approval to plant three trees in the rear of the borough building during the Arbor Day celebration. She gave two reasons for the proposed planting.

“As a borough that is Tree City (USA), we should set an example to our residents to plant these trees in our community to support future generations and residents,” she said as the first reason.

Trushina’s second reason was to remove invasive Japanese knotwood, which is growing on the property. She said that the Lackawanna Valley Heritage Trail manages the invasive plant by growing large shade trees. She also suggested to place a bench near the trees.

Council agreed to the proposal.

Finances

In his financial report, council president Bill Egan announced the following accounts: general fund checking, $506,647.50; sewer fund checking, $383,607.67; state funds, $264,632.14. He also announced that Council has a series of CD’s (certificates of deposit) invested with local banks that add up to $2,118,450.31.

Other business

In other business, council voted to:

• Approve the first quarter payment to Hillside Park in the amount of $1,664.50 (a five-percent increase from $1,585.25).

• Increase the Petty Cash Fund to $200 (currently $125) due to increased pricing.

• Ratify the hiring of William Robacker of Scott Township to the position of DPW (Department of Public Works) laborer at the rate of $20 per hour retroactive to Feb. 18, 2025.

• Approve the second payment to Leeward Construction in the amount of $97,182.

• Appoint three members to the Board of Health — Lee Wirth for a four-year term, Kimberly Dougherty for a two-year term, and Dave Rinaldi for a one-year term.