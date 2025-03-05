CLARKS SUMMIT — During February’s work session, council president Gerrie Carey read a proclamation honoring Virginia Kehoe, who is retiring as borough manager, and declared Feb. 26 as “Virginia Kehoe Day.”

Carey said Kehoe, who was born and raised in New Jersey, visited Northeast Pennsylvania every summer before moving to Floral Park in Clarks Summit.

“She (Kehoe) loved the small, friendly community here in Northeast PA,” Carey read from the proclamation.

Kehoe has been a member of Clarks Summit Borough for 20 years. She has been the borough manager for 19 of those years. She has worked in many facets with the Clarks Summit Police Department and the DPW (Department of Public Works).

“Although Virginia started here in the borough as an employee, she became a trustworthy coworker and friend,” said Carey. “Her vast knowledge in the inner workings of our wonderful community has been outstanding. After announcing her retirement, she has received an outpouring of grace from the community she cares so much about.”

Director of PA House of Representatives Thom Welby came to the meeting on behalf of the State Representative Bridget Kosierowski, who sponsored a citation honoring Kehoe. He read that Kehoe has been helpful to the powerful and the powerless in her position as borough manager. He spoke about projects she contributed to including the growth of Hillside Park, the rebirth of the borough building into a government and community center and the enhancement of downtown Clarks Summit.

“Virginia Kehoe has used her abilities with passionate belief in her community to work every day for the past 20 years to grow her communities,” he said.