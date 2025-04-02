A quilt made in 1980 by the ‘Rotary Anns’ is being raffled to raise funds for Rotary International and the Rotary Club of the Abingtons Charitable Trust. Submitted Photo

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons is raffling off a piece of history — a stunning and unique hand-stitched quilt — this month.

Made in 1980 by the “Rotary Anns,” the quilt was presented to Irene Vlassis, wife of then District Governor Gus Vlassis. Each square represents a country that hosted Rotary that year.

Proceeds will be divided between Rotary International and the Rotary Club of the Abingtons Charitable Trust, making all donations tax-deductible.

To purchase tickets, email abingtonrotary2017@gmail.com with your contact information and number of tickets desired or go directly to zellepay.com. Entries and payment must be received by April 21. Chances are 1/$10 or 3/$20.

