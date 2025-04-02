The Rotary Club of the Abingtons is raffling off a piece of history — a stunning and unique hand-stitched quilt — this month.

Made in 1980 by the “Rotary Anns,” the quilt was presented to Irene Vlassis, wife of then District Governor Gus Vlassis. Each square represents a country that hosted Rotary that year.

Proceeds will be divided between Rotary International and the Rotary Club of the Abingtons Charitable Trust, making all donations tax-deductible.

To purchase tickets, email abingtonrotary2017@gmail.com with your contact information and number of tickets desired or go directly to zellepay.com. Entries and payment must be received by April 21. Chances are 1/$10 or 3/$20.