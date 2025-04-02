Months ago when a massive fire destroyed Gin’s Restaurant near Factoryville, the Trail Rotary Club lost all of its memorabilia, including the ceremonial bell. The Rotary Club of the Abingtons recently presented a new bell to the members of the Trail Club at the new Gin’s. From left, first row: Judy Kupetsky, Trail Rotarian; Ellen Kanton, Trail Rotary president); and Gus Vlassis, Abington Rotarian and past district governor). Second row: Bill Smarkusky, Trail Rotarian; Steve Selige, Abington Rotary president; Chris Loftus, Abington Rotarian; Roger Mattes(, Abington Rotarian and past district governor; and Mary Smarkusky, Trail Rotarian.