TUNKHANNOCK — The Dietrich Theater is honored to welcome Leon Briggs for a compelling presentation on the Haudenosaunee and the Seven Generations. Taking place on Saturday, April 12 at 11 a.m., this free event will offer attendees an opportunity to learn about the history, traditions, and contemporary challenges of Indigenous communities from a respected member of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation.

Leon Sam Briggs, whose Seneca name is Hoya’degay hus, meaning “he helps always,” is an enrolled member of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation, Hawk Clan, from the Tonawanda Seneca Territory—proudly known as the Keepers of the Western Door. A traditional longhouse member and historical reproduction specialist, Leon dedicates his craft to preserving Indigenous knowledge and storytelling through museum pieces, movie artifacts, and collectors’ items.

During his presentation, Leon will share insights into the Haudenosaunee’s past and present, discussing the challenges and triumphs of being Indigenous in the modern world. He will also explore the Land Back movement, an initiative focused on the reclamation of Indigenous lands. As an educator passionate about food sovereignty and traditional plant knowledge, Leon brings a wealth of understanding to his discussions, making this a must-attend event for those interested in Indigenous heritage.

This event is generously sponsored by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, PA DCNR, and the Wyoming County Commissioners. Tickets are available at the Dietrich Theater’s ticket booth while supplies last or by calling 570-836-1022 x3.