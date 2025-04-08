Project Donating Joy, an outreach ministry of the Trucksville United Methodist Church, recently donated over 30 quilts to Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of NEPA, Scranton.

The quilts offer comfort and warmth to children who are suffering from illness or trauma.

Each year, Project Donating Joy distributes approximately 700 to 1,000 quilts to multiple child-serving agencies and hospitals throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.

For additional information on Project Donating Joy, call Mary Joan at 570-430-0861.

For more information on the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA, call 570-969-7313.