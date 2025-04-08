TUNKHANNOCK – “When we heard about the 20th anniversary re-release of one of the most timeless adaptations of the beloved Pride and Prejudice coupled with the debut of PBS’s new series on Masterpiece – Miss Austen, we knew we had to do something special”, shared Dietrich Theater General Manager and Film Booker Ronnie Harvey. “Jane Austen’s enduring legacy has lived on through countless films and has been adapted and interpreted throughout decades, so we envisioned The Jane Austen Film Series: 4 films- Pride & Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, The Jane Austen Book Club and Clueless grouped together for a week of showtimes to commemorate and celebrate these modern masterpieces and the legacy Jane Austen and her work have left on readers and viewers alike.”

The Jane Austen Film Series will be held at the Dietrich Theater for a seven-day run from Friday, April 18 through Thursday, April 24. Tickets to movies in the series are $5 each.

Prior to the Jane Austen Film Series, the Dietrich Theater is partnering with WVIA Media to bring a Sneak Preview of Miss Austen to the Dietrich’s big screen. All are welcome to attend this free event on Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m. Jane Austen was a 19th century literary genius whose novels are still widely read and much-loved today. So why did her sister Cassandra burn all those letters after Jane’s death? Miss Austen is a literary mystery reimagined by author Gill Hornby and coming to PBS Masterpiece May 4. Free reservations can be made for this sneak preview event at wvia.org/events, by calling at 570-836-1022 x3 or at the ticket booth.

The following are showtimes and movie summaries for the Dietrich Theater’s Jane Austen Film Series, which will also be available at DietrichTheater.com:

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Showtimes:

April 18 at 7 p.m.

April 19 at 1 p.m.

April 20 at 4 p.m.

April 21 at 7 p.m.

April 23 at 1 p.m.

April 24 at 7 p.m.

Rated: PG

Starring: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen

Runtime: 129 minutes

Sparks fly when spirited Elizabeth Bennet meets single, rich, and proud Mr. Darcy. But Mr. Darcy reluctantly finds himself falling in love with a woman beneath his class. Can each overcome their own pride and prejudice?

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Showtimes:

April 18 at 4 p.m.

April 19 at 9 p.m.

April 21 at 1 p.m.

April 23 at 7 p.m.

Rated: PG Starring: Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Tom Wilkinson, Alan Rickman

Runtime: 136 minutes

After Elinor Dashwood’s (Emma Thompson) father dies, her family faces financial struggles. Moving to a cottage in Devonshire, Marianne (Kate Winslet) finds herself caught between John Willoughby (Greg Wise) and Colonel Brandon (Alan Rickman), while Elinor’s hopes with Edward Ferrars (Hugh Grant) are complicated by his prior engagement. How will both sisters navigate love amid shifting circumstances?

Clueless (1995)

Showtimes:

April 18 – 9:30 p.m.

April 19 – 7:00 p.m.

April 20 – 1 p.m.

April 21 – 4 p.m.

Rated: PG-13 Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy

Runtime: 97 minutes

Clueless, a modern twist on Emma, follows Cher (Alicia Silverstone), a stylish and confident teen ruling her Beverly Hills high school. Playing matchmaker, she sets up two teachers and then transforms new student Tai (Brittany Murphy). But when Tai surpasses her in popularity, a confrontation with her ex-stepbrother (Paul Rudd) makes her question her misguided ways—and opens her eyes to the possibility of unexpected love.

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Showtimes:

April 18 – 1 p.m.

April 19 – 4 p.m.

April 20 – 7 p.m.

April 22 – 7 p.m.

Rated: PG-13 Starring: Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman, Emily Blunt

Runtime: 106 minutes

Six Californians form a book club devoted to studying the works of the 19th-century author Jane Austen. As each one deals with life’s assorted challenges, she or he finds unexpected similarities and wisdom within the pages of Austen’s witty prose.