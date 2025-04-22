The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Betsy Hartshorn as its new Finance Manager.

Hartshorn brings more than two decades of experience in accounting and financial management, with a strong background in nonprofit finance, grant management, and strategic budgeting.

In her new role, Hartshorn will oversee financial operations across The Chamber and its divisions: Lackawanna Industrial Fund Enterprises (LIFE), Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company (SLIBCO), The Scranton Plan and IGNITE Program, MetroAction, Skills in Scranton, and Leadership Lackawanna, ensuring fiscal integrity, efficiency, and compliance. She will work closely with Chamber leadership to implement innovative financial strategies and enhance operational effectiveness.

“On behalf of The Chamber, I am pleased that Betsy Hartshorn has become part of our team,” shared Jim Coleman, vice president of internal administration. “Betsy’s vast experience will certainly have a significant impact within the finance department as we look forward to implementing new initiatives!”

Prior to joining The Chamber, Hartshorn served as finance manager for the African Sisters Education Collaborative (ASEC), where she managed complex budgets spanning multiple countries, oversaw grant funding, and ensured regulatory compliance. She also held key financial roles at Marywood University, where she gained extensive experience in financial reporting, budget preparation, and administrative operations.

A Certified Public Accountant, Hartshorn earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Marywood University, graduating magna cum laude. She is dedicated to financial excellence and looks forward to bringing her leadership and expertise to the Chamber.

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is the region’s premier business membership organization, committed to fostering economic growth, workforce development, and community prosperity. With a strong focus on innovation and collaboration, the Chamber continues to support businesses of all sizes throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.

About The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization that works to improve the area’s economic environment and quality of life by offering programs and services that stimulate economic growth, promote business prosperity, and nurture educational opportunities.