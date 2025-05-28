TULSA, Okla. — Just in time for the summer season when parents and kids alike are looking for new activities, USA BMX is holding a free registration event in Newton Township, where those who may be interested in BMX racing can get a sneak peek into what members can expect at their local track, from multiple weekly practices to local, regional and national racing opportunities that are open to all USA BMX members — regardless of age or skill level.

The free USA BMX National Registration Week event will be held Saturday, June 7, at Cedar BMX, 1000 N. Abington Road. It will begin with an open house from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by signups from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and a race starting at 6:30 p.m.

First-timers can borrow a bike and helmet (or bring their own) and take a spin on the track to get a taste of what BMX riding is all about. All participants receive a certificate.

About USA BMX

Established as the American Bicycle Association in 1977 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ABA is the nation’s largest cycling organization with more than 70,000 members with combined racing and freestyle events at more than 300 sanctioned BMX tracks across the United States and Canada. ABA empowers and elevates the early stages of bicycle development by creating opportunities through facility development, programs and national events. As a result, ABA has developed a structured blueprint. A cyclist can progress from humble beginnings on a balance bike to becoming a BMX Olympian by establishing these roots.

Through STEM, scholarships, freestyle amateur events, the national series, the Olympics, and new facilities built across the U.S., these four pillars under the USA BMX organization will impact young riders and families: USA BMX Foundation, USA BMX Freestyle, USA BMX Racing, and ABA Ethos.