Participants get ready at the Waverly Waddle start line.

WAVERLY TWP. — It was a perfect day for the 103 runners and 74 walkers who participated in the Waverly Waddle 5K Run and 2 Mile Walk on Saturday, May 10, at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road.

Medals were given in the following categories: first, second and third place male and female runners in age groups: 50-plus, 30-49, 16-29 and 15 and under. Medals were also awarded to the Best Overall Male and Female Runner and Best Overall Male and Female Walker.

This year’s Waddle was chaired by Emily Karam.

Timing was provided by Second Wind Timing of Coatesville.

Major sponsors for the race were: Anders P. Nelson, M.D.; Toyota of Scranton; Everything Natural; Caravia; Constantino’s Catering and Events; Crunch Fitness; G. R. Noto Electrical Construction, Inc.; HŌM Personal Interiors; Karam Orthodontics; Lehigh Valley Hospital/Dickson City; MMQ, PC; Pediatric Dental Specialists, LLC; Proactive Family Chiropractic; State Street Gril; Traditional Home Health & Hospice; Waverly General Store and Weis Markets.

All proceeds benefit recreation programming at The Comm.

Overall Female Runner: Rebecca Ruggles (22:34)

Females 14 and Under: Paisley Crawford (28:33) 1st place; Andi Sluck (30:20); 2nd place; Chloe Eckersley (32:39) 3rd place; Jade Scharle (32:48) 4th place.

Females 15-19: Angelina Mastroianni (24:58); 1st place; Emily Dzurec (25:50) 2nd place; Hanah Gomaa (27:00) 3rd place; Lily Frankowski (29:38) 4th place.

Females 20-29: Olivia Lam (23:32) 1st place; Casey Healey (24:52) 2nd place; Brianna Eagen (33:33) 3rd place.

Females 30-39: Cadee Gillette (23:13) 1st place; Abigail Zieger (32:00) 2nd place; Crystal Wahler (32:51) 3rd place; Grantsa Knorr (33:00) 4th place.

Females 40-49: Barbara Durkin (22:34) 1st place; Melissa Agosin (29:23) 2nd place; Kerrie Gaughan (29:51) 3rd place; Mary McCann (30:04) 4th place.

Females 50-59: Terri Policare (27:10) 1st place; Martina Bacarella (30:59) 2nd place; Cindy Shane (32:00) 3rd place; Jen Kochmer (36:35) 4th place.

Females 60-plus: Irene Cobb (25:25) 1st place; Jeanne Foley (31:33) 2nd place; Joanie Lewis (47:08) 3rd place; Debbie Shane (48:04) 4th place.

Overall Male Runner: Matthew Bonsall (17:51)

Males 14 and Under: Will Frankowski (21:52) 1st place; Owen Scharle (22:31) 2nd place; Brady Nalevanko (24:11) 3rd place; Kevin Kuhle (24:20) 4th place.

Males 15-19: Landry Crawford (20:35) 1st place; William Mulligan (22:27) 2nd place; Lucas Larn (22:58) 3rd place; Adam Gomaa (23:56) 4th place.

Males 20-29: Bradley Ames (25:48) 1st place; Nate Uher (30:07) 2nd place.

Males 30-39: Tim Nowakowski (18:44) 1st place; George Watson (20:43) 2nd place; Josh Stewart (25:43) 3rd place; Guy Fasciana (26:26) 4th place.

Males 40-49: Brendan Dwyer (19:50) 1st place; Brian Roslund (21:19) 2nd place; Jamie Moss (31:26) 3rd place; Frank Suraci (32:31) 4th place.

Males 50-59: Ron Stabinsky (26:06) 1st place.

Males 60-plus: Paul Kairis (24:35) 1st place; Tim Foley (27:29) 2nd place; Richard Resse (29:28) 3rd place; Kevin Moran (29:41) 4th place.

Overall Female Walker: Alyssa Loveall (25:01)

Overall Male Walker: Joseph Sproul (28:28)

For the complete list of runners, walkers and their finish times, visit secondwindtiming.com/result-page.