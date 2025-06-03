The fireworks celebration will be held Thursday, July 3, at AHMS

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will be held Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the Abington Heights Middle School, 1555 Newton Ransom Blvd.

Parking opens at 5 p.m. and is $10 per vehicle.

There will be a variety of food options for purchase including 2 Wayz One Passion, Pop-Pop’s Grill & Catering, Chef Lou’s Catering, Manning Farm Dairy, Smash Hut, Fon Dippity, Maddy’s doghouse, Notis the Gyro King, Country Girl Kettle Corn, Wicked Pissah Lobster Co., Hooked on State Street, Lou’s Concessions, Trailer 2 Funnel Cake, Lupo Rosso Woodfired Pizza.

There will also be balloon sculptures and face painting.

The show starts at dusk; there is no rain date. Due to construction at the site, handicapped parking, with placards, will be at the Newton-Ransom Elementary School. All parking is $10 per vehicle, but donations over that amount are welcome.

Expect traffic pattern changes.

Parents picking up students after the show will be directed by security.