The Lor-El farm has been in the LaCoe family for many generations. It was always a dairy farm until recently when it transformed into an event venue.

The farm is 120 acres and is located at 2400 Milwaukee Road in Clarks Summit.

Loren and Eleanor LaCoe Miller purchased the farm from William A. LaCoe, who was Eleanor’s father in 1956. Loren and Eleanor LaCoe Miller had three children. Charles, Sue Miller McDonnell and Ruth Miller Griggs.

The farm began as a dairy operation focusing on milking cows and bailing hay. It then expanded to include vegetable growing. The farm is one of the original members of the Scranton Farmer’s Market where Loren and Eleanor LaCoe Miller sold vegetables for over 50 years. The farm has also supplied vegetables to the community at the family’s farm stand as well as at numerous restaurants including Cooper’s, Stirna’s and several others.

The three siblings grew up on the farm. Charles Miller shared some memories.

“Milking over 60 dairy cows, bailing hay and tackling endless chores daily were unforgettable experiences. Working together as a family, despite the constant workload, instilled values that I carry with me today and have passed on to my children who also grew up doing similar work. One of the most memorable traditions is the annual 4th of July parties that my parents started more than 50 years ago and that I continue today with my children and grandchildren. We celebrate with family and friends on the farm every 4th of July.”

Leslie Miller Stalica, Jamie Miller, Jennifer Miller Bradly and Brian Miller are the children of Charles Miller. They are the grandchildren of Loren and Eleanor Lacoe Miller and great-grandchildren of William A. LaCoe.

They shared their reflections on growing up on the farm and working there.

“The farm was synonymous with hard work that never seemed to end. We didn’t just visit, we lived steps away. We were involved in the work that needed to be done every day. We all helped with milking cows, bailing hay, picking vegetables and going to the farmer’s market. We were paid by the bushel which took hours to fill or by the ladybugs picked off each plant. We worked until the firehouse whistle blew at noon and six, signaling breaks for lunch and dinner often made by Grandma. We worked alongside neighbors and friends and countless kids from Newton who grew up working for our grandfather and dad. Many of these people enjoy the farm today and bring their kids to see the ponies or attending events.”

The farm continued as a farm for many years. The idea then came to be to turn it into an event venue.

“My granddaughter needed a location for her senior prom during COVID 2020. As a family, we decided this was the best time to renovate and restore the barn and turn it into an event venue. We often tossed ideas around to what to with the farm after it was no longer a working dairy farm. We knew in order to pay insurance/taxes, maintain the integrity of the landscape that we had to do something, but it wasn’t until COVID that we put our heads together and pulled the trigger. The entire family spent months transforming the barn. I am proud to say the Abington Heights and Holy Cross unofficial prom was the first event held in July of 2020 at the barn. Since then, we continue to improve and enhance the experience,” said Charles Miller.

The event venue features Fall Family Day and is open April to October.

There are 70 miniature ponies, and each one has a name along with other activities.

“We were fortunate that my mom Eleanor LaCoe could watch the transformation of the barn and witness the first wedding from her front porch. She watched with pride as our entire family worked together to make it happen. We celebrated her 95th birthday at the barn which was very emotional for all of us. She felt tremendous pride and joy, often reflecting “Look at what grandpa and I created.” While she never dreamed there’d be a wedding in the hay mound, she loved the transformation. She was overjoyed with the transition of the farm into an event venue, happy that the countless years of work and passion dedicated to the barn and the land would continue with her family for generations,” said Charles Miller.

“Our event venue is one of a kind. It is over 150 years old, with peaceful views of the mountains and valleys. There is 1200 square feet of deck overlooking our property, newly added restrooms, animals and unique ceremony and photo options, It is rustic yet elegant, attentive and personable with our guests who become part of our family, hands-on, one on one, landscape, views of Bald Mountain,” said Jamie and Brian Miller on why people should rent their event venue and why people should visit.

Food is not available, but the owners offer a preferred vendor list and leave it up to the renter.

Jamie Miller and Brain Miller run the event venue with Leslie Miller Stalica and Jennifer Miller Bradley jump in as needed.

All family members including Leslie’s Miller Stalica’s husband Michael and their daughters Lauren and Lily, Jennifer’s husband Joshua Bradley and their children Jenna and Nicholas and Jamie Miller and Brian Miller all help at the event venue no matter what is needed whether it be in the barn helping with the ponies, greeting guests or parking cars.

“The venue continues to bring us together, not just as a family but community too. We are proud to see how appreciate the community is that we are maintaining the integrity of the valley. Limiting development, being with family and witnessing the pride our dad feels when we are together is incredibly rewarding. Working together has been a significant part of our lives and the values instilled by our dad and grandparents make this effort truly worthwhile. We are proud to continue with hard work and investment in family and community,” said Leslie Miller Stalica, Jennifer Miller Bradley, Jamie Miller and Brian Miller.

“I reflect on the history of the barn and what it has involved into. Proud like my mom was, that my children are so close and willing to maintain the property together. The vision has changed but the foundation is the same,” said Charles Miller.

For more information, visit Lor El Farm Facebook page.